Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Rason Williams II Acclimate to New Position?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Coming off his best college season at Louisiana Tech, can Rason Williams II get up to speed at a new position quick enough to contend for a roster spot in Seattle?
Background
Originally committing to Houston as a three-star recruit, Williams wound up attending Stephen F. Austin at the FCS level instead, struggling to find the field defensively in four seasons with the Lumberjacks. After posting 19 tackles in his final two years with the program in a rotational reserve role, he transferred to Louisiana Tech, jumping to the FCS level. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, he set career-highs with 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Going undrafted after a decent pro day workout, he signed with the Seahawks as a priority undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Scheme Fit
Weighing north of 270 pounds, Williams played the majority of his snaps at Louisiana Tech slid inside as a 3-tech defensive tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he logged 387 snaps shading the B-gap last season along with 135 snaps as a nose tackle covering the A-gap. Listed as a linebacker on Seattle's roster, he likely will transition towards playing off the edge, something he didn't do much at either of his college stops with 67 combined snaps over or outside of the tackle.
Best Case Scenario
Possessing solid athletic traits and size to handle outside linebacker duties in a 3-4 scheme, Williams impresses with his physicality during training camp and the preseason, and while he doesn't quite make the 53-man roster, the Seahawks quickly bring him back for further development on the practice squad.
Worst Case Scenario
Entering the NFL with only one college season playing more than 200 snaps and an unrefined skill set, Williams barely sees practice reps in OTAs while trying to learn a new position, leading to his release before the start of training camp.
What to Expect in 2024
From a size/traits standpoint, Williams has the powerful lower body and length that teams prefer from 3-4 edge defenders, and he has some solid film defending the run and holding up at the point of attack at Louisiana Tech on his resume. It's possible he could be a bit of a late bloomer and with proper coaching as he adjusts to playing outside, he may have a future playing on Sundays at some point in the right scheme.
However, Williams would already be at a disadvantage trying to make Seattle's roster if he was playing his natural position, and having to learn how to play off the edge on the fly doesn't bode well for his chances of earning a roster spot. Like many undrafted rookies signed to the 90-man roster, his best bet will be to demonstrate significant progress over the next few months into training camp and the preseason with hopes of either being noticed by another NFL team or latching onto the practice squad this fall.