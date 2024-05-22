Seattle Seahawks Legend Shaun Alexander on Hall of Fame Chances: 'It Should Happen'
Nearly 20 years after his unreal run at the top, former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander still doesn't get the recognition he deserves.
A 2000 first-round pick out of Alabama, Alexander wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the best running backs of his time. From 2001-2005, he rushed for at least 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns each season and often smashed those benchmarks.
His best season came in 2005, when he rushed for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns to win MVP and Offensive Player of the Year - a feat that just two other running backs (LaDanian Tomlinson in 2006 and Adrian Peterson in 2012) have accomplished since then.
Yet despite having a run that the vast majority of running backs could only dream of, Alexander is still not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When asked if he should be in the Hall of Fame during a recent interview on "Up and Adams," Alexander made a very strong case for himself.
"I think it's a couple of things,"Alexander said. "So I just like to keep it with numbers. Numbers are numbers. I played [64] carries, maybe my first year, maybe 10 carries my last year. So that gets you to seven years. Everyone knows I got hurt in my sixth and seventh years, so I played half the season. So, if you really talk about the 100 touchdowns, the 9,000 yards rushing, it was done in about six years.
"Now I say, go find the greatest running backs, any running back, and ask them what they did in six years and compare my numbers with them."
Alexander didn't have the longest career compared to other running backs, and his last few years were tough as injuries took their toll.
Still, there is precedent for running backs with short careers making the Hall of Fame. For example, former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis played just seven NFL seasons and his first four seasons were far better than the last three, yet he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.
For now, though, Alexander hopes that he will get that long-overdue call some day.
"I am assuming it's going to happen one day and I believe my numbers are great, so I am very thankful for the career I got to have," Alexander said. "But yeah, I am desiring to be in, I do. One day, it should happen."