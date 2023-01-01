Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Exits vs. Jets With Knee Injury

While leading by 11 on the scoreboard, the Seattle Seahawks took a big hit losing one of their best defensive players to a potentially serious knee injury.

Putting a damper on an otherwise great first half as the Seattle Seahawks raced out to a 17-6 lead over the New York Jets in the second quarter, the playoff hopefuls lost one of their best defensive players to a significant injury.

After making a tackle along the sideline midway through the second quarter, linebacker Jordyn Brooks immediately clutched his right knee writhing in pain and trainers rushed to tend to him. He was helped to the blue injury tent for evaluation, unable to put much weight on the injured leg in the process.

Moments later, a distressed Brooks was carted off the field and the Seahawks immediately ruled him out, a bad sign for the severity of the injury.

With Brooks sidelined for the remainder of the game at minimum, third-year linebacker Tanner Muse checked into the lineup with Cody Barton sliding into the MIKE spot. The former Clemson standout played a handful of snaps in place of Brooks against the 49ers last month, registering four tackles in his lone opportunity to play on defense this season.

In addition to Brooks' exit, receiver Tyler Lockett also went to the locker room, though no injury updates were provided by the team. The veteran missed last week's game recovering from surgery to repair a broken hand and it remains unclear if he left for the locker room due to the same injury.

