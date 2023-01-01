Seahawks WATCH: Ken Walker Big Run Sets Up Colby Parkinson Quick TD vs. Jets

On the shoulders of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks got down into the red zone and scored quickly against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks wasted no time seizing momentum in a must-win game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III nearly took the first play of the game to the house on a 60-yard run, but was tripped up in the red zone.

But tight end Colby Parkinson got free in the end zone for a 12-yard score to cap off a three-play, 73-yard scoring drive that took up just 1:35 of game time.

It's fitting that Parkinson was the first to score a touchdown on Sunday after implying that the Seahawks would have some tricks up their sleeve.

"We’ve got some stuff coming for them, and we’ll be ready," Parkinson said.

Tight end Will Dissly was recently placed on injured reserve, which now opens up the opportunity for Parkinson.

Parkinson, who is the least-utilized tight end behind Dissly and Noah Fant, had just 18 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown this season entering Sunday.

But he now has Seattle in front early during a game that will define playoff hopes.

