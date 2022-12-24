Ken Walker III and three other veterans listed as questionable will be in uniform as the Seattle Seahawks seek a key road win in Kansas City.

As expected, despite not practicing at all this week, the Seattle Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III available when they face off against the Chiefs at chilly Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Listed as questionable on Thursday's final injury report with a lingering ankle issue as well as back spasms, coach Pete Carroll told reporters following practice that Seattle anticipated Walker would be able to play. The dynamic rookie returned after a one-game absence to rush for 47 yards on 12 carries and add 32 receiving yards out of the backfield in a 21-13 loss to San Francisco in Week 15, but the team has been cautious with him this week to preserve him for game day.

Back in action, Walker will be facing a Chiefs defense that ranks fifth in the NFL for fewest rushing yards allowed. But as evidenced by their league-worst 26 percent Run Stop Win Rate via ESPN, that statistic is a bit misleading, as opponents have often had to resort to airing it out because of the potency of Patrick Mahomes and the No. 1 ranked scoring offense.

Away from Walker, Seattle's other three veterans who received questionable designations on Thursday - tight end Noah Fant, receiver Marquise Goodwin, and running back DeeJay Dallas - will all be active at Arrowhead Stadium. Fant missed a pair of practices this week due to a knee injury before progressing to being limited on Thursday, while Goodwin and Dallas both were limited throughout the week by ankle injuries.

While having Walker, Fant, Goodwin, and Dallas in the mix will be beneficial to the Seahawks as they aim for a major road upset against the AFC West champions, Carroll's squad will be missing plenty of firepower on both sides of the football on Saturday.

After undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, receiver Tyler Lockett didn't travel with the team and will miss his first game of the 2022 season. In his absence, Goodwin will jump into the No. 2 receiver role behind DK Metcalf and the trio of rookie Dareke Young, Laquon Treadwell, and Penny Hart will be in line for expanded roles as secondary receivers on offense. It remains to be seen who will replace Lockett on punt return, though Dallas has handled that role in that past.

Defensively, Seattle will have to find a way to slow down Kansas City's explosive offense without nose tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal, who were each ruled out on Thursday with Achilles and knee injuries respectively.

Still battling a sore heel, Woods will miss his second consecutive game, leaving Poona Ford, Myles Adams, and Shelby Harris to play snaps at the nose tackle spot after losing Bryan Mone to a season-ending torn ACL last week. At strong safety, Carroll indicated the Seahawks planned to rotate former first-round pick Johnathan Abram and versatile reserve Teez Tabor on defense in Neal's place and both of those players may be on the field together with starter Quandre Diggs in dime packages.

Wrapping up Seattle's Week 16 inactives, recently signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon won't be active three days after joining the team. Cornerback Artie Burns and tackle Jake Curhan won't suit up as healthy scratches, while running back Wayne Gallman won't play after being elevated from the practice squad on Friday.

