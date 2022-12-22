Ryan Neal, Al Woods Ruled Out For Seahawks Pivotal Week 16 Matchup at Chiefs

Along with missing one of their best offensive weapons, the Seattle Seahawks will be down two key starters on defense against Kansas City's top-ranked scoring machine.

Already set to play minus star receiver Tyler Lockett as he recovers from hand surgery, the Seahawks will also be without the services of starting defensive tackle Al Woods and Ryan Neal against the Chiefs in Saturday's must-win Christmas Eve contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Earlier this week, coach Pete Carroll wasn't sure whether Neal or Woods would be able to bounce back and play by Saturday, indicating Seattle would handle their situations day to day. Unfortunately, neither player practiced at all this week due to knee and heel injuries respectively and with less than 48 hours until kickoff, the team officially ruled both of them out on Thursday's final injury report.

Playing banged up for the past several weeks, Neal has gutted through shoulder, elbow, and knee injuries. Struggling to get through the final quarter against the 49ers last Thursday night, the Seahawks opted to shut him down this weekend with hopes he can be ready to play against the Jets in Week 17.

As for Woods, the veteran nose tackle aggravated what Carroll called an "old" Achilles injury in a Week 14 loss to Carolina. While he was listed as questionable to face San Francisco, he ultimately didn't dress and will now miss his second consecutive game.

In Neal's absence, the Seahawks could turn to former first-round pick Johnathan Abram, who has played four defensive snaps in his first two games with the team since being claimed off waivers from the Packers earlier this month. Ex-Florida standout Teez Tabor also may be in consideration after logging substantial snaps as a dime defender in the past three games.

While Seattle has decent options to fill in for Neal at safety, the situation may be far more dire at defensive tackle. The team lost Bryan Mone to a season-ending ACL injury last week and placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday, leaving them with minimal depth at the nose position minus Woods.

As they did against the 49ers on Thursday, Poona Ford and Myles Adams will likely see the bulk of snaps playing nose tackle, while Shelby Harris could also see a few plays there if needed. With those three players all rotating inside, immediate snaps at the 3-tech spot may be available for former Iowa star Daviyon Nixon, who the team signed as a free agent on Wednesday.

At receiver, Seattle knew Lockett would not be available this week after having a broken bone in his left hand repaired on Monday. Carroll expressed optimism that the Pro Bowl wideout could return as quickly as next week against New York, but with him sidelined for at least one game and Marquise Goodwin listed as questionable with wrist/ankle issues, quarterback Geno Smith will likely have to lean on receivers who haven't played much this year amid frigid winter temperatures.

Among those standing to gain from Lockett and/or Goodwin's absence, seventh-round pick Dareke Young has gradually seen increased playing time on offense as the season has progressed and former Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell was signed off the practice squad on Monday. Versatile veteran Penny Hart will also be active, while the Seahawks have a trio of receivers on the practice squad they can elevate for game day if needed.

In additional injury news, running backs Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both received questionable designations as they continue to deal with lingering ankle injuries. Despite starting against the 49ers last week, Walker hasn't practiced for precautionary reasons as the Seahawks manage his workload, while Dallas sat out the past two games and was limited in Wednesday's practice.

In the event Walker or Dallas doesn't suit up, Seattle re-signed veteran Wayne Gallman to its practice squad and also has Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike available to elevate to the roster before Saturday's game. The team did release Tony Jones Jr. in a corresponding move to sign Nixon, leaving the team with less backfield depth.

The Seahawks may also enter Saturday's contest without tight end Noah Fant, who has been sidelined at practice this week due to a knee injury. He received a questionable designation and likely will be a game-time decision.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.