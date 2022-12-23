Seahawks vs. Chiefs Christmas Eve: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Kansas City to take on the red-hot Chiefs on Saturday in a Christmas Eve matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs still have aspirations of being the No, 1 seed in the AFC, while the Seattle Seahawks are still trying to punch their ticket to the postseason.

A win by either team won't help them, but a loss could ruin those hopes.

Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills are tied for the AFC's best record at 11-3, but the Bills hold the tiebreaker. A loss on Saturday could put that goal out of reach.

The Seahawks are 7-7 and have lost four of their last five, and have yet to clinch an NFC playoff spot.

via ESPN

Seattle's biggest issue has been health ... or lack thereof. Wideout Tyler Lockett is out with an injury and running back Kenneth Walker III has been nursing an ankle, but should play on Saturday.

“Let’s just start with this game. We’ve got to play really sharp football across the board,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "We have to take advantage of all the opportunities that we get. We’ve got to catch the interceptions, we’ve got to stay onside and not give them things. We have to make them have to work and play a championship-style game.

“If we can do that,” Carroll said, “now we are getting to our capabilities.”

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (72,936)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +12.5 (-138), Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (+115)

TOTAL: 49.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seahawks +375, Chiefs -500

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with AllSeahawks.com.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.