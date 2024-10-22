NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks After Falcons Win?
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after beating the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 7.
The win against the Falcons was the first for the Seahawks since Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, snapping a three-game losing streak where the team fell to the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in a 10-day span.
The victory against the Falcons helped the Seahawks move up in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings from No. 17 to 10.
"Geno Smith looked special on Sunday against the Falcons and while this may be more indicative of Raheem Morris’s middling defense (middling in the sense that he needs more talent), I think we can no longer keep pushing off the idea that the Seahawks could hang on and win the division. A top-10 quarterback, a top-12 offense and a defense that, if I had to guess, will be in the top-10 conversation by season’s end, is more than good enough to get into the playoffs and start making some noise. I was admittedly dismissive of this team after early, gaffe-filled wins over the Broncos and Patriots but have come to my senses," Orr writes.
The seven-spot jump is undoubtedly the largest leap for any team between last week and this week, giving the Seahawks a major boost in the power rankings.
The other teams that rounded out the top 10 were the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, who find themselves in the top spot for the first time this season.
The Seahawks are the top team in the NFC West, placing above the San Francisco 49ers (who moved from No. 8 to 11 after losing to the Chiefs), Arizona Cardinals (who bumped up three spots from No. 20 to 17 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football) and the Los Angeles Rams (who fell from No. 21 to 22 despite beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home).
The Seahawks will now have a shot to move up even further in the power rankings when they take on Josh Allen and the Bills at Lumen Field in Week 8.
More Seahawks News
'Looking Good': Seahawks Could Open Abraham Lucas' Practice Window This Week
Seahawks' Trick Play Earns 'Most Improbable Completion' of Week 7
Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Considered 'Week to Week' With Knee Injury