NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks After Falcons Win?

The Seattle Seahawks snapped their losing streak in Atlanta. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh (25) reacts after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after beating the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 7.

The win against the Falcons was the first for the Seahawks since Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, snapping a three-game losing streak where the team fell to the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in a 10-day span.

The victory against the Falcons helped the Seahawks move up in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings from No. 17 to 10.

"Geno Smith looked special on Sunday against the Falcons and while this may be more indicative of Raheem Morris’s middling defense (middling in the sense that he needs more talent), I think we can no longer keep pushing off the idea that the Seahawks could hang on and win the division. A top-10 quarterback, a top-12 offense and a defense that, if I had to guess, will be in the top-10 conversation by season’s end, is more than good enough to get into the playoffs and start making some noise. I was admittedly dismissive of this team after early, gaffe-filled wins over the Broncos and Patriots but have come to my senses," Orr writes.

The seven-spot jump is undoubtedly the largest leap for any team between last week and this week, giving the Seahawks a major boost in the power rankings.

The other teams that rounded out the top 10 were the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, who find themselves in the top spot for the first time this season.

The Seahawks are the top team in the NFC West, placing above the San Francisco 49ers (who moved from No. 8 to 11 after losing to the Chiefs), Arizona Cardinals (who bumped up three spots from No. 20 to 17 after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football) and the Los Angeles Rams (who fell from No. 21 to 22 despite beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home).

The Seahawks will now have a shot to move up even further in the power rankings when they take on Josh Allen and the Bills at Lumen Field in Week 8.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

