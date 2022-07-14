Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 16-20

General Manager: Colby Patnode

Previous Selections: Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Eugene Robinson, K.J. Wright, Chad Brown, Andy Heck, Chris Gray, DK Metcalf, Jeff Bryant, Patrick Kerney, Fredd Young, Willie Williams, John L. Williams, Jamal Adams

Round 16 (5): Keith Simpson, Cornerback

Simpson mostly played strong safety during his first two NFL seasons, but the vast majority of his snaps during eight seasons with the Seahawks came at cornerback. The former first-round pick out of Memphis picked off 19 passes during his first seven years in the league, including picking off four passes three different seasons. He still remains tied with Willie Williams for second all-time in franchise history with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Late in his career, Simpson also showed he could be an effective blitzer, amassing 6.0 sacks during his last three seasons in the league.

Round 17 (1): Rocky Bernard, Defensive Tackle

Formerly a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M, the well-rounded Bernard was one of the unsung heroes of an underappreciated 2005 Seahawks defense that finished seventh in scoring on the way to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance. In a breakout season, he recorded 8.5 sacks while making just seven starts, serving primarily as a rotational defensive tackle behind Marcus Tubbs and Chartric Darby. Of Bernard's 103 games played in Seattle, he only got the start 54 times, but still managed to rack up 283 tackles, 29.0 sacks, and 13 pass deflections in seven seasons with the franchise.

Round 18 (5): Howard Ballard, Right Tackle

It is perhaps appropriate that Ballard - who started 154 games in the NFL over 11 seasons in the NFL - was nicknamed "House," as he was a key foundational piece in both Buffalo and Seattle. While perhaps lacking elite quickness, Ballard was an old-fashioned, 6-foot-6, 325-pound Earth-mover in the running game and used his great length and trademark toughness to become one of the most dependable blockers in either franchise's history. He was revered by teammates and coaches in Seattle for his steadiness and toughness while battling knee issues late in his career.

Round 19 (1): Chris Spencer, Center

Tabbed as the heir apparent for Robbie Tobeck after Seattle's first Super Bowl run, Spencer never quite developed as the coaching staff hoped after selecting him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Still, the 6-foot-3, 308-pound center started 70 regular season games as well as six playoff games over the next five seasons, providing a steadying presence at the pivot position.

Round 20 (5): Leon Washington, Running Back/Kick Returner

Acquired from the Jets in a preseason trade in 2010, Washington came back from a broken fibula injury and dominated for the Seahawks, returning a team-record three kickoffs for touchdowns in his first season. Over three years with Seattle, he averaged 10.3 yards per punt return, 26.2 yards per kickoff return, and scored five special teams touchdowns. Washington was an explosive addition that put a pre-Russell Wilson offense in great field position Sunday after Sunday.