Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 16-20
Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976.
In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different eras playing together look like? During the heat of the offseason, while the teams won't be seen on an actual field, our All Seahawks writing staff attempted to find out by conducting a 25-round fantasy draft featuring only current and former Seahawks available to select.
How did the rosters shake out? In part four of a five part series, here's a look at five separate Seahawks Ultimate Fantasy teams after rounds 16-20 of the mock draft simulation, including round, pick number, selection, and a quick rundown on the player's NFL career.
Seattle Overload
General Manager: Colby Patnode
Previous Selections: Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Eugene Robinson, K.J. Wright, Chad Brown, Andy Heck, Chris Gray, DK Metcalf, Jeff Bryant, Patrick Kerney, Fredd Young, Willie Williams, John L. Williams, Jamal Adams
Round 16 (5): Keith Simpson, Cornerback
Simpson mostly played strong safety during his first two NFL seasons, but the vast majority of his snaps during eight seasons with the Seahawks came at cornerback. The former first-round pick out of Memphis picked off 19 passes during his first seven years in the league, including picking off four passes three different seasons. He still remains tied with Willie Williams for second all-time in franchise history with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Late in his career, Simpson also showed he could be an effective blitzer, amassing 6.0 sacks during his last three seasons in the league.
Round 17 (1): Rocky Bernard, Defensive Tackle
Formerly a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M, the well-rounded Bernard was one of the unsung heroes of an underappreciated 2005 Seahawks defense that finished seventh in scoring on the way to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance. In a breakout season, he recorded 8.5 sacks while making just seven starts, serving primarily as a rotational defensive tackle behind Marcus Tubbs and Chartric Darby. Of Bernard's 103 games played in Seattle, he only got the start 54 times, but still managed to rack up 283 tackles, 29.0 sacks, and 13 pass deflections in seven seasons with the franchise.
Round 18 (5): Howard Ballard, Right Tackle
It is perhaps appropriate that Ballard - who started 154 games in the NFL over 11 seasons in the NFL - was nicknamed "House," as he was a key foundational piece in both Buffalo and Seattle. While perhaps lacking elite quickness, Ballard was an old-fashioned, 6-foot-6, 325-pound Earth-mover in the running game and used his great length and trademark toughness to become one of the most dependable blockers in either franchise's history. He was revered by teammates and coaches in Seattle for his steadiness and toughness while battling knee issues late in his career.
Round 19 (1): Chris Spencer, Center
Tabbed as the heir apparent for Robbie Tobeck after Seattle's first Super Bowl run, Spencer never quite developed as the coaching staff hoped after selecting him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Still, the 6-foot-3, 308-pound center started 70 regular season games as well as six playoff games over the next five seasons, providing a steadying presence at the pivot position.
Round 20 (5): Leon Washington, Running Back/Kick Returner
Acquired from the Jets in a preseason trade in 2010, Washington came back from a broken fibula injury and dominated for the Seahawks, returning a team-record three kickoffs for touchdowns in his first season. Over three years with Seattle, he averaged 10.3 yards per punt return, 26.2 yards per kickoff return, and scored five special teams touchdowns. Washington was an explosive addition that put a pre-Russell Wilson offense in great field position Sunday after Sunday.
Seattle Trench Mafia
General Manager: Tyler Forness
Previous Selections: Walter Jones, Jacob Green, Bobby Wagner, Michael Bennett, Marcus Trufant, Shawn Springs, Joey Galloway, Kevin Mawae, Ricky Watters, Warren Moon, Julian Peterson, Justin Britt, Sam Adams, Koren Robinson, Golden Tate
Round 16 (4): Ron Mattes, Tackle
After being selected by Seattle during the seventh round of the 1985 NFL Draft, Mattes spent his rookie campaign as a “redshirt” and didn’t play a single snap until the following season. With long-time starter Ron Essink departing before the 1986 season, Mattes was able to serve as his replacement and he found instant success as the team’s starting left tackle, starting in all 16 regular season games. While protecting Dave Krieg’s blindside, the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle started in 36 of the Seahawks’ 48 games over the next three seasons.
Round 17 (2): J.R. Sweezy, Guard
Defensive tackles rarely make a successful transition to the offensive line jumping from college to the NFL, but Sweezy proved to be an exception to the rule. Possessing great athletic gifts for a 310-pound lineman, the Seahawks took a flier on him in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft and by his second year, he was a full-time starter at right guard. In two separate stints with the franchise, he started 64 regular season games and a whopping 11 postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVIII.
Round 18 (4): Jerramy Stevens, Tight End
A mercurial personality who stirred up trouble on and off the field, Stevens never fully fulfilled his promise as a first-round pick out of Washington. But he did turn in a pair of solid seasons in 2004 and 2005, catching 76 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Seahawks advance to Super Bowl XL. He finished with 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons with the franchise.
Round 19 (2): Jarran Reed, Defensive Tackle
Known primarily as a run stuffer coming out of Alabama, Reed evolved into a dynamic interior pass rusher for the Seahawks. In a breakout season tag-teaming with Frank Clark, he joined John Randle and Cortez Kennedy as the third defensive tackle in franchise history to produce double-digit sacks with 10.5 in 2018. Over five seasons with the organization, the former second-round pick amassed 22.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 58 quarterback hits.
Round 20 (4): Ken Hamlin, Safety
Installed as an immediate starter at free safety after being picked by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft, the versatile Hamlin got off to a fast start registering 178 tackles and five interceptions in his first two NFL seasons. A fractured skull suffered in an off-field altercation limited him to six games during Seattle's 2005 Super Bowl campaign, but he bounced back with 96 tackles and three interceptions in his final year with the franchise.
Always Competing
General Manager: Matty Brown
Previous Selections: Cortez Kennedy, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Lofa Tatupu, Chris Clemons, Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Curt Warner, Brian Blades, Sean Locklear, Bryan Millard, James Carpenter, Michael Dickson
Round 16 (3): Jason Myers, Kicker
Myers took an interesting path to becoming the Seahawks starting place kicker. First, veteran Sebastian Janikowski beat him out for a roster spot in training camp before the 2018 season and he wound up making the Pro Bowl for the Jets that same year. Looking to amend their mistake, the Seahawks brought him back after Janikowski retired and while he struggled in 2019, he followed up with a historic 2020 season in which he went a perfect 24 for 24 on field goals and set a new franchise mark for consecutive field goals made.
Round 17 (3): Mack Strong, Fullback
The best pure fullback to ever wear a Seahawks uniform due to his run blocking prowess and longevity, Strong played in 201 games, including 112 consecutive games from 2000 to 2006. During his illustrious career, he paved the way for three different running backs (Chris Warren, Ricky Watters, Shaun Alexander) to each rush for over 1,000 yards at least twice apiece. Watters amassed over 4,000 yards thanks in part to Strong’s lead blocking from 1997 to 2000, while Alexander eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards in five straight seasons, scored 87 touchdowns, and won a league MVP award running behind him.
Round 18 (3): Al Woods, Defensive Tackle
A well-traveled veteran, the massive 330-pound Woods has spent three separate stints with the Seahawks under coach Pete Carroll, providing an immovable object in the center of the defensive line. Far more valuable to Seattle's defense than statistics would suggest by keeping linebackers clean at the second level and chewing up double teams, he has amassed 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in three seasons in the Pacific Northwest.
Round 19 (3): Byron Maxwell, Cornerback
Yet another one of general manager John Schneider's late round gems in the secondary, Maxwell evolved from a sixth-round pick into a viable starter opposite of Richard Sherman in the "Legion of Boom" secondary. An expert at creating turnovers, including punching the football out of receiver's hands after the catch, he intercepted seven passes and forced four fumbles in only 23 starts over five seasons with the Seahawks, turning early success into a massive contract with the Eagles.
Round 20 (3): Chris Warren, Running Back
Drafted in the fourth round out of tiny Ferrum College by the Seahawks in 1990, Warren received just 17 carries in his first two NFL seasons, but he became an instant contributor on special teams and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 1991. Thrust into the starting lineup in 1992, Warren broke out with his first 1,000-yard season despite starring for a bad two-win squad. Starting in 1993, he rushed for over 1,000 yards, garnered Second-Team All-Pro recognition twice, and earned Pro Bowl honors each of the next three seasons, including rushing for a career-best 1,545 yards in 1994 and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in 1995. He currently ranks second behind Shaun Alexander in franchise history for rushing yards.
The Check 50s
General Manager: Ty Gonzalez
Previous Selections: Steve Largent, Earl Thomas, Joe Nash, Michael Sinclair, Russell Okung, Dave Krieg, Frank Clark, Robbie Tobeck, Leroy Hill, Jimmy Graham, Darrell Jackson, Brandon Mebane, Steve August, David Hawthorne, Bruce Irvin
Round 16 (2): Brandon Browner, Cornerback
Initially, Browner wasn't successful securing an NFL roster spot coming out of Oregon State and found his way to the CFL. Catching the attention of coach Pete Carroll with his remarkable size (6-foot-4, 221 pounds), the Seahawks signed him prior to the 2011 season and he thrived as a press-cover corner, earning a Pro Bowl selection after leading the league with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and 23 passes defensed. Injuries and suspensions slowed him down over the next two years before leaving to join the Patriots, but he racked up 10 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in only 36 starts with the franchise.
Round 17 (4): Chris Carson, Running Back
Carson broke onto the scene as a seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2017 preseason and was on his way to becoming the full-time back before he broke his ankle in Week 4 during his rookie season. But he returned with a vengeance in 2018, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns to help Seattle get back to the playoffs. He followed it up with an even better 2019 season, rushing for a new career-best 1,230 yards while adding 266 yards through the air. He currently ranks eighth in rushing yards and sixth in rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
Round 18 (2): Reggie Tongue, Safety
Signed by the Seahawks as a free agent in 2000, Tongue enjoyed four underrated seasons at strong safety. Displaying far better ball skills than he did earlier in his career with the Chiefs to go with his hard-hitting mentality, he amassed 12 interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns in 62 games and tacked on 314 tackles and three forced fumbles for good measure.
Round 19 (4): Damien Lewis, Guard
Injuries stunted Lewis' growth a bit in his second season with the Seahawks, but the 2020 third-round pick out of LSU started all 16 games at right guard as a rookie and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. A road grader in the run game at 327 pounds, he remains a foundational piece of the offensive line moving forward.
Round 20 (2): Leonard Weaver, Fullback
Nicknamed the "Cleaver" for his vicious stiff arms that nearly decapitated defenders, Weaver brought a modern skill set to the fullback position as a former college tight end with running back traits. His All-Pro upside wasn't realized until he later signed with the Eagles in free agency, but he proved to be a capable receiving weapon in three seasons with the Seahawks, recording 60 catches for 547 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Emerald City Enforcers
General Manager: Corbin Smith
Previous Selections: Kenny Easley, Matt Hasselbeck, Shaun Alexander, Dave Brown, Max Unger, Duane Brown, Tyler Lockett, Rufus Porter, Keith Butler, John Randle, Edwin Bailey, Bobby Engram, John Harris, Pete Kendall, Carlos Dunlap
Round 16 (1): Zach Miller, Tight End
Originally joining the Seahawks after signing a five-year, $34 million deal in 2011, Miller never quite lived up to his contract as a receiving threat and never surpassed 400 receiving yards in four seasons with the team. But the 256-pound tight end proved invaluable as a run blocker, helping open up running lanes for Marshawn Lynch, who eclipsed 1,200 rushing yards in each of those four seasons. Even with his receiving yardage down from earlier in his career, he also scored eight touchdowns, providing Russell Wilson with a red zone threat.
Round 17 (5): Terry Wooden, Linebacker
Entering the league as a second-round pick with Syracuse, Wooden started eight games as a rookie and enjoyed a breakout 1991 campaign, surpassing the 100-tackle mark for the first time. From 1993 to 1995, he averaged over 120 tackles per season, including an NFL-best 114 solo tackles in 1994, while also adding four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. In total, he racked up 625 tackles and six interceptions in just 89 games over seven seasons.
Round 18 (1): Dwayne Harper, Cornerback
After Seattle selected Harper in the 11th round out of South Carolina State in 1988, he went on to miss just two games over six years and started all 16 games three years in a row at cornerback. He was a consistent, reliable player who never made a Pro Bowl but delivered in the secondary for some bad football teams. He notched 13 career interceptions and had at least three interceptions in three seasons. In 1993, he forced an incredible 10 fumbles, which set an NFL record that has yet to be broken.
Round 19 (5): Breno Giacomini, Right Tackle
Brought to Seattle as a free agent after three years barely seeing the field in Green Bay, the nasty 6-foot-7, 320-pound Giacomini brought an edge to Tom Cable's offensive line. While he had his share of issues with penalties, particularly ones that happened after the whistle, his physical, aggressive style rubbed off on the rest of the line and he left an indelible mark on the run game during Seattle's Super Bowl run in 2013. Over three years with the franchise, he started 33 games at right tackle and five playoff games.
Round 20 (1): Jon Ryan, Punter
The Seahawks all-time leader in punts and punting yardage, Ryan's talent shined brightest in clutch during two Super Bowl runs, with one of his most memorable plays being a 19-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal to reserve lineman Garry Gilliam that allowed the Seahawks to claim victory in the 2014 NFC Championship game. With a reputation for precise kicks inside the 20-yard line and an average of 45 yards per kick, Ryan’s contributions put Seattle’s "Legion Of Boom" defense in an ideal position to wreak havoc.
Did you miss the first five rounds of the first-annual Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft? Check out every pick from the first five rounds here, every pick from round 6-10 here, and every pick from round 11-15 here.