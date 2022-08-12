Seahawks Rookie WR Dareke Young: Trying to 'Learn From All the Mistakes' in Training Camp

While the Seattle Seahawks enter a new era this season, with former quarterback Russell Wilson off traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason, their receivers remain a talented group.

Headlined by a budding superstar DK Metcalf, joined by Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks have one of the better receiver duos in the NFL. Add the offseason addition of Marquise Goodwin and the Seahawks will provide whoever is ultimately named the starting quarterback plenty to work with.

However, the talent does not stop there for the Seattle receivers. Dareke Young out of Lenoir-Rhyne was taken by the Seahawks in the seventh round with the No. 223 overall pick.

In his final season at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2021 Young would bring in 25 receptions for 515 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a staggering 20.6 yards per reception. The transition to the NFL is never easy for college athletes, but Young has embraced the challenge with open arms.

“It has been a crazy leap, but I’m a fast learner and I know how to adapt pretty well," Young said. "So if I make a mistake, I learn from it. I don’t hang my head low, and I just try to learn from all the mistakes I make.”

Embracing the challenge of transitioning to the NFL from college helped Young learn the offense in a smooth manner, finding a comfort within the system rather quickly once he started working with the team.

“Well, I’ve been here since May so I been in the offensive scheme for a minute now and so I am pretty comfortable with it now," Young said. "We are installing new plays each week and each play feeds off a previous play that we install so just learning the offensive scheme is coming along pretty well.”

Of course it helps working alongside one of the better receiver rooms in the NFL, with Metcalf, Lockett and Goodwin providing the rookie a reliable trio to get advice from. Young might not see playing time early as a rookie on offense, but he has embraced the importance of special teams and is determined to make an impact however he can.

“Special teams is going to be really important," Young said. "Even in college, my coaches stressed how important special teams were, so that’ll be nothing new to me. I am going to take advantage of my reps that I get and give it 110% and try to make as many plays as I can.”

Whether Young contributes right away for the Seahawks or down the road in his rookie season is yet to be seen, but by all accounts from training camp he will give it all when his time is due. As the Seahawks wade into an uncertain future, Young may very well be a late round gem that becomes an important piece of the future.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.