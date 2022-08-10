Like a Sponge: Learning On The Fly, Seahawks WR Dareke Young Acing First Training Camp

RENTON, Wash. - To varying degrees, every incoming rookie faces a steep learning curve adjusting from the college game to the NFL. For players attempting to make the jump from non-Division I programs to the highest level of the sport, the acclimation period can be treacherous and unforgiving.

However, not many small school prospects come into the league boasting the combination of size, athleticism, and intelligence possessed by Dareke Young. Previously starring at Division II school Lenoir Rhyne and earning a degree in engineering physics, he hopped onto the NFL's radar thanks to a scintillating pro day workout this spring, running a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 6.89 3-cone drill at 6-foot-2, 224 pounds.

Catching the attention of several NFL scouts, Young eventually became only the eighth player from Lenoir Rhyne to be selected in the NFL Draft in April, landing with the Seahawks as the 233rd pick in the seventh round.

Since first stepping foot on the practice field at the VMAC in May, Young hasn't looked out of place and the stage has yet to be too bright for the Raleigh, North Carolina native. Even after missing extended time during the team's offseason program with a hamstring injury, aside from the immense amount of information being thrown at him daily, the rookie hasn't been surprised by anything and gotten off to a fast start in his first training camp.

"The only thing that surprised me is I'm learning something new every day," Young said prior to Seattle's ninth training camp practice. "I'm learning different coverages, different releases, different plays, different routes, routes that I didn't run at the DII level when I was in school, but that's pretty much the only thing. I'm just learning everything, being a sponge soaking the game up from all the bits that's ahead of me."

Considering his academic background, it shouldn't come as a shock that Young has picked up an NFL playbook with relative ease. But considering his journey to the NFL included a position switch, how quickly he's been able to effectively apply what he's been taught running routes and reading coverages into practice has been a pleasant surprise for the Seahawks.

Just four years ago, Young played running back for the Bears in a modernized Wing-T offense. He only caught seven passes that year, but he rushed for 318 yards on 38 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns. Even after transitioning to receiver in 2019, he still rushed for 335 yards and 6.8 yards per carry. Playing in a run-first offense, he was often asked to block for teammates as well and opportunities as a receiver remained limited.

Everything changed for Young in 2020, however. Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Lenoir Rhyne's fall season and an injury limited him to two games in the spring, the arrival of receivers coach Devin Figaro proved crucial in his rapid development from good Division II player into a legitimate NFL prospect.

"He helped a lot. It's easier to learn from a coach who has done it before," Young said of his time with Figaro. "Him playing at Louisiana Lafayette during his undergrad years and he actually had a good career and had a pro day and things of that nature. Just learning from him, it was easy to pick up the information he was telling me because he's done that before."

Transitioning to Seattle, Young has benefited immensely from the return of long-time NFL assistant Sanjay Lal, who rejoined coach Pete Carroll's staff this spring as a passing game coordinator and receivers coach after a tough year in Jacksonville. Detail oriented in his own way, the rookie has taken well to Lal's coaching style and emphasis on technique while also learning everything he can from watching star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in action.

Consistently making his presence felt in a variety of different ways, the results have been evident for Young on the field. In just his second practice, for example, he reeled in four passes from Drew Lock and moved the chains for a new set of downs three times during team drills, showcasing an emerging rapport with the former Missouri star.

When the pads came out one week later, leaning on his former background playing in a Wing-T offense, Young drew praise from line coach Andy Dickerson for laying a huge block on the outside to spring fellow rookie Ken Walker III for a big gain. Battling for a roster spot at one of the deepest positions on Seattle's roster, those type of plays doing the dirty work will certainly help his cause.

While there have been a few drops sprinkled in along the way, Young has excelled at having a short memory, coming back with another big reception in short order. Players such as Lock have taken notice of his understanding of the game, work ethic, and of course, his physical and athletic tools.

"He's a receiver that just has really good feel for the game," Lock said of Young. "A really good feel when he’s out there, leverage on corners, seeing safeties after the ball is snapped. I think the product of me playing well with him is how well he’s picked this offense up, how dialed in he is every single day, and just the effort that he comes out and brings every single day is top notch, and I’ve told him personally that I’m really impressed with the way he’s playing right now as a young guy.”

Only three days in, Carroll had nothing but positives to share when asked about Young's quality start, comparing him to former receiver and special teams ace Ricardo Lockette, a key reserve on Seattle's Super Bowl squads in 2013 and 2014.

“Everything that we have seen looks good," Carroll commented. "You can see that he’s a different receiver in that he has a real well built big frame, he’s a big strong kid, and he plays with it. The 83 looks pretty good [on him], I keep thinking of Rocket [Lockette] every time we see him. He made good first impressions."

With the Seahawks first preseason game coming up on Saturday in Pittsburgh, much work remains in front of Young to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Primarily working with the second and third-team offenses in practice, he will need to show he can make plays against other teams during exhibition contests and contribute on special teams to help distance himself from the likes of Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, and fellow rookie Bo Melton in a crowded position group. The margin for error will be thin.

But if Young has proven anything thus far, it's that he's not going to be rattled or awe struck when he takes an NFL field for the first time. While he expects there to be some pre-game jitters this weekend, he's confident in his abilities and preparation and as long as he plays with consistency and physicality, he likes his chances of sneaking onto the Week 1 roster.