Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starting quarterback following Friday's 27-26 loss at the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale.

And as the team looks toward the regular season, Carroll is extremely confident in the two rookie offensive tackles that will be protecting Smith on his blindside and strong side through at least 17 games this year.

The team spent a No. 9 overall selection on Charles Cross for a reason while investing third-round draft stock in Abraham Lucas as well. Their roles for their first NFL season appears to be set, but Carroll didn't hold back praise for the two rookies regarding their long-term potential with the team.

"They come off the rock, they're both physical and athletic," Carroll said. "They're finishing well. That's the stuff that we're looking for, these guys really took to the coaching and they give us a chance to have a really, really good-looking group for a long time."

If Cross and Lucas hold up to Carroll's expectation, it'll be exactly what the Seahawks need. Seattle combined to allow 46 sacks last season, the eighth-most in the league.

The Seahawks had a clear intent on remedying this problem in the draft while also bolstering one of their strengths from last year. Despite a disappointing 7-10 season, Seattle averaged the 11th-most rushing yards per game (122) in 2021.

And after three preseason games, Carroll sees his two new offensive tackles blooming with potential in the run game.

"In general, we're really, really pleased with him," Carroll said of Lucas. "He's done a fantastic job for a first-time guy. But both guys coming out of the same system - different parts of the country and all - have made the transition to be run guys."

Preseason is, of course, just preseason. Cross and Lucas will have to continue to prove they can be the future at the position for a Seattle team that is on the path toward rebuilding.

And the first test? Far from easy. The Seahawks will open up the season at home on Monday, Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos and longtime Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

But on the defensive side of the ball, Cross and Lucas will have their hands full against a Denver defense that is spearheaded by the pass-rushing prowess of players like Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, and DeShawn Williams.

