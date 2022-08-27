Skip to main content
Geno Smith Wins: Coach Pete Carroll Picks Seahawks QB Starter After Loss at Cowboys

Geno Smith will get the start in Week 1 of the regular season.

ARLINGTON - The Seattle Seahawks have found their starting quarterback. 

At least for Week 1 of the regular season. 

Following his team's sloppy 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason finale, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named veteran Geno Smith as the team's starting quarterback, ending the off-season long question of who would succeed Russell Wilson under center. 

"Geno was solid in his outing, and Geno is going to start the opener," Carroll said after the game. "He's earned it. He's won the job. The timeframe got messed up for Drew. Drew just ran out of time making his bid for it. So I'm clear about that. So I just wanted to let you know, so everybody knows, so you don't have to ask about it anymore. 

The decision comes as somewhat of a surprise, given the uncertainty surrounding the situation throughout the preseason. 

Not to mention the fact that Smith had led the Seahawks to just one offensive touchdown drive under center while on the field, as opposed to Lock's four. 

Lock, on the other hand, made far more mistakes, including three interceptions on Friday alone. 

However, at the end of the day, Carroll felt more comfortable with Smith's grasp of the offense, as well as his veteran leadership on the field. 

Smith will now lead the Seahawks in Week 1 against their former superstar quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football. 

Seattle Seahawks
