Despite Struggles, Seahawks 'Future Looks Bright' With Talented Rookie Class

The start to this season has been anything but hopeful for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle finds itself 1-2 after a blowout loss to the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, as well as a disappointing loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

The outlook for this season isn't very positive for Seattle. However, the future looks much brighter.

Rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have both impressed head coach Pete Carroll so far this season. Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has in particular surprised Carroll with his success early on.

"I got to be honest with you. I didn’t know," Carroll said of Woolen. "I didn’t know a ton of background about him in the regular part of the draft and all. And a guy that we knew were interested in because of the measurables and he’s been way beyond that. He’s been way better than what we could have projected."

Through the first two weeks of the season, Woolen allowed three catches for 37 yards on seven targets, translating to a 58.3 passer rating allowed.

Rookie second-round pick edge rusher Boye Mafe is also now expected to have an expanded role, adding to the list of young impact makers for Seattle. With a long list of rookies stepping in right away for the Seahawks, Carroll says the team has a bright future ahead.

“It’s a fantastic class, it really is," says Carroll. "And this is a great sign as we move forward. These guys are going to get better. They are going to get better in the next three to four weeks."

"We just got to get going, there’s no time. The future looks bright.”

Seattle may struggle this season, but rebuilds don't happen overnight.

Nonetheless, the young talent is there while providing the Seahawks with the hope of brighter days ahead.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.