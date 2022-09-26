The Seattle Seahawks couldn't keep up with the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field on Sunday, and lost an offensive battle 27-23.

The Seattle (1-2) offense looked better on Sunday after failing to hit the 20-point mark in each of its first two games, but the 23 scored against the Falcons wasn't enough for the win.

Quarterback Geno Smith found a groove early and ended the day with 325 yards through the air on 32-of-44 passing, with two touchdowns and one interception. But the undoing for the offense was settling for three field goals from Jason Myers, who went 3-for-3 on the day, along with making both extra points attempted.

On the other side of the field, Falcons (1-2) signal-caller Marcus Mariota threw just 20 passes, completing 13, with 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the winning effort.

The theme of the day was the running game for Atlanta, and it was too much for the Seattle defense. The Falcons finished the day with 179 total yards rushing, as Cordarrelle Patterson finished the game with 141 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown. Patterson averaged a whopping 8.3 yards per carry on Sunday.

Seattle held a 20-17 lead at the half, but the offense stalled in the third and fourth quarters, as Atlanta found its offensive legs for 10 unanswered points.

The game was delayed for quite some time as an unlicensed drone was spotted in the airspace surrounding Lumen Field, which is a violation of NFL protocol. The players were removed from the playing field and waited on the sidelines until the matter was resolved.

Next up, the Seahawks travel to Detroit to take on the Lions, who lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings. Both Seattle and Detroit are 1-2 and will hope to hit the .500 mark after Week 4.

