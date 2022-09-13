Seahawks Take Down Russell Wilson, Broncos In Season Opener

In what might have been the most anticipated season opener of the NFL schedule, the Seattle Seahawks hosted former superstar quarterback Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos, at Lumen Field.

And the game did not disappoint, with the Seahawks edging the Broncos 17-16 after a missed 64-yard field goal from Denver kicker Brandon McManus with 20 seconds left in regulation.

The win gives the Seahawks a win in their season opener for the fourth straight season.

In his first start in a season opener in eight years, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith performed admirably in place of Wilson, completing 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, with a quarterback rating of 119.5.

"They wrote me off,'' Smith quipped, "but I ain't write back, though!''

Rashaad Penny was also effective in the opener, rushing 12 times for 60 yards, while DK Metcalf led the team in receiving with seven catches for 36 yards.

On the other end of the field, the Seahawks defense turned in an inspired performance, particularly in the red zone, where Denver was 0-4.

They also forced the Broncos into two turnovers, both of which came inside from the Seahawks one yard line.

And while the Seahawks were able to hold Wilson in check for the most part, eventually the dam broke, with Wilson ending the game completing 29 of 42 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown.

However, they did not make it easy on their former teammate, with Wilson being forced to target his running backs and tight ends in 26 of his 42 pass attempts, including 12 to running back Javonte Williams.

Ultimately, the Seattle crowd, and the emotion of the night won out, giving the Seahawks the bragging rights over their former star.

Following the reunion with Wilson, the Seahawks will now turn the page to Week 2, where they will head south to take on their division rival San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers will be coming off a rain-soaked loss to the Chicago Bears on the road at Soldier Field, in which they managed to score just 10 points, despite out-gaining the Bears by over 125 yards of total offense.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.