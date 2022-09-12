Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Seahawks Strike First, Lead Broncos 7-0 Early

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos get set for a season-opening square-off that is far from normal.

At long last, the Seattle Seahawks will finally play in Week 1.

But Monday night's matchup with the Denver Broncos isn't just any old season opener. 

In case you were born yesterday, longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle for a Monday Night Football showdown against his old team, making for what should be an emotional game for both sides. 

The Seahawks head into this game with quarterback Geno Smith as their official starter. He won the job over former Bronco Drew Lock during the preseason. 

Monday's game will also give fans a chance to see other pieces in the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to Denver. Tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris will make their debuts with their Seahawks debuts. 

"I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they'll be rowdy," Wilson said of his return. (See below for the boos.) "I know they'll be excited to know that it's Monday Night Football, so it'd be a special environment. Listen, I think I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less."

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we provide in-game breaking news, live updates, and other extensive coverage of Monday night's bout between the Seahawks and Broncos. 

FIRST QUARTER

The Seahawks receive the opening kickoff. 

Smith completes his first pass of the season to Metcalf for a seven-yard gain before finding Tyler Lockett on third down for a 17-yard gain. 

Metcalf makes another impressive grab on a dart from Smith, gaining nine yards this time. 

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith evades third-down pressure and lofts a pass to tight end Will Dissly, who walks in untouched for a 38-yard touchdown. Seattle takes an early 7-0 lead.

change of possession 

Russell Wilson now takes the field for the first time and is showered with boos from the 12th man.

***

