Skip to main content
WATCH: Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson in Seattle Homecoming vs. Broncos

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson in Seattle Homecoming vs. Broncos

Ex Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was not well received at Lumen Field

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL's 2022 opening weekend, the Seattle Seahawks welcomed back former star quarterback Rusell Wilson and back to Lumen Field on Monday night.

Wilson, of course, came back to his old stomping grounds captaining his new team, the Denver Broncos, after a highly publicized trade that sent him away in exchange for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and five draft picks. 

According to many, that trade, which went through this offseason, was more a matter of when and not if.

"From my vantage point," said former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, "the divorce was inevitable and was many years in the making. The reasons are multiple, but ultimately, I think it comes down to a difference of pursuits."

Unsurprisingly, despite the success Wilson brought to the franchise, including a Super Bowl win, the deal led to many Seattle fans being bitter toward their former quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fast forward back to Monday night and the Fans got their chance to welcome Wilson back... and they made their feelings clear. 

On his first drive, Wilson led the Seahawks down the field for a field goal, but did not complete a pass to a wideout through the entire first quarter. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

geno smith russell wilson
Seahawks News

Live In-Game Updates: Seahawks Lead Broncos 7-3 at End of 1st

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18876875
Seahawks News

Ken Walker III, Damien Lewis Headline Inactives For Seahawks in Opener vs. Broncos

By Corbin K. Smith
sherman russell wilson
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Richard Sherman on Russell Wilson - 'Cheers or Boos'?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18930586
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Broncos Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Alton Robinson
Seahawks News

Seahawks Place LB Alton Robinson on Injured Reserve, Elevate 2 From Practice Squad

By All Seahawks Staff
rashaad penny
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Broncos: RB Rashaad Penny to Star - & Fantasy 'Must Start'?

By Logan Macdonald
Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) bumps fists with head coach Pete Carroll during the fourth quarter two-minute warning against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review

By Mike Fisher
04142022_1_103816
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs Broncos: What Will Offense Look Like Under Geno Smith?

By Kevin Tame, Jr