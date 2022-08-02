Skip to main content

WATCH: Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Involved in Practice Dust-Up

Tension was high on Day 4 of Seattle's training camp.

The Seattle Seahawks and receiver DK Metcalf recently agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million contract extension

If there were any questions surrounding the 24-year-old's competitiveness following the deal, Monday's practice answered them.

After the conclusion of a drill, Metcalf and defensive end Darrell Taylor engaged in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a face-to-face confrontation before teammates jumped in to separate them. 

While the incident never reached fight status, it was the first notable altercation in Seattle's camp.

Training camp skirmishes happen frequently around the league, but Metcalf's involvement makes this one all the more noteworthy, especially considering his recent extension and history of on-field outbursts.

Last season, Metcalf admitted to having three separate talks with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll centered around controlling his emotions, something the Ole Miss graduate feels will only improve as he ages.

"I'm a passionate player and I'm never going to back down from anything," Metcalf said. "(Carroll) understands that, but at the same time, I'm starting to become a leader on this team, and I've got to grow up and continue to get better."

For Metcalf, Seattle's recent extension signaled trust and a belief that he can become a "face of the franchise" type of player. His responsibilities include leading the team off the field, something he'll aim to improve on during his fourth season.

The other player involved was Taylor, a 25-year-old who started five games a season ago after missing his rookie season with a leg injury and posted 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits across 16 games. He's a potential long-term starter at SAM linebacker for the Seahawks.

The incident can be viewed in a few different lights. On one hand, teammates going at each other is never a positive. However, for a Seahawks team looking to build towards the future, having two young building blocks competing at a high level in early August is an encouraging sign for the mental makeup of the organization moving forward.

