Seahawks Pete Carroll Test Positive For COVID-19

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19. The Seahawks released a statement of his status Monday following practice.

"Yesterday, Head Coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms while remaining at home," the statement read. "Carroll remains in contact with the coaching staff and will participate in team meetings virtually until he returns to the facility."

Carroll, 70, is the oldest coach in the league and could be the most susceptible to having further complications with the virus. Over the past two years, the NFL has been cautious with its players and coaches on dealing with the media in a public setting, often having limited capacity at practice and hosting most press conferences via Zoom.

According to NFL Network, the league informed all 32 teams in June that anyone who tests positive still must isolate for five days. This is consistent with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Carroll was one of two prominent names in the NFC West to test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Just minutes before, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that quarterback Kyler Murray would be out this week after testing positive for the virus,

The Cardinals and Seahawks made headlines last week after handing out extensions to their top players. Arizona gave Murray a new five-year, $230.5 million deal, including $160 million in guarantees.

On Thursday, Seattle extended Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf on a three-year deal worth $72 million, $58.2 million of which is fully guaranteed.

"Seeing him be so much more than just a football player is a great thrill for me," Carroll said of the extension. "Everybody talks about how he's a great athlete, he's a beast, he's all this kind of stuff. I don't like that talk about him. This guy, he's a complete person and he has so much to offer."

The earliest Carroll is set to return would be Saturday after quarantining for five days away from the team complex. AllSeahawks.com will continue to keep you up to date with Carroll's health moving forward.

