Poker Face: Was D.K. Metcalf Really Going To Leave Seahawks?

At various points throughout the offseason, the future of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf as a member of the Seattle Seahawks looked uncertain, at best.

In the wake of trading former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, a notable portion of the fanbase believed that Metcalf may have played his last game in the Emerald City.

However, Seahawks fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when Metcalf and the team agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus. The deal made the 24-year-old wideout one of the top-10 highest-paid receivers in the NFL. It also provides him with the opportunity to seek another lucrative deal with Seattle (or potentially another team after the contract) during his prime years.

All in all, it was a fair deal for both sides.

Still, for as hard as Metcalf plays, he might just negotiate harder.

During his press conference to announce the signing, Metcalf admitted that he “bluffed” general manager John Schneider during the contract talks. While the Ole Miss product expressed a willingness to continue his football journey elsewhere, his heart remained in Seattle.

“I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said. “I wasn’t leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I’m glad that we got something done.”

Throughout his three years with Seattle, Metcalf has become one of the NFL’s premier receivers. He has played in 49 games, making 48 starts. He has compiled 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. In addition to his impressive statistical resume, Metcalf has also set both NFL and team records. He holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game, earning 160 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jan. 2020. He also set the Seahawks franchise records for most receiving yards in rookie debut: (89 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Sept 2019) and most yards in a season with 1,303 in 2020.

With training camp underway, Metcalf heads into his fourth season with his future plans secured; undoubtedly giving a thankful wink to his poker face during negotiations.

