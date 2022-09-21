Seahawks QB Geno Smith Files Trademark for Famous Claim

Just seconds after winning a highly anticipated Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks signal caller Geno Smith had a camera and microphone in his face.

The words that left his mouth soon became one of the biggest stories of the night and now, potentially, a trademark that will stick with him for the rest of his life.

"They wrote me off," Smith began. "I ain't write back though."

Smith filed the trademark on Sept. 14, just two days after going 23 of 28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Monday Night Football.

The showing served as a statement game for the 31-year-old Smith, who entered the season as a starter for the first time since 2014. While his on-field performance sent a loud message, so did the words spoken shortly after the clock hit zero.

After the game, Smith elaborated on what, exactly, his words meant.

"To say people wrote me off, I've just been working," said Smith. "That's what I mean by 'I never wrote back.' I don't listen to stuff like that. I just work. I know what I have inside of me. God has blessed me with talent and also passion and drive. People can write you off, but life is about what you make it."

Smith added that his statement was "just in the spur of the moment" rather than a personal approach that's been on his mind all off-season.

For something that he described as "straight bars off the dome," it's evident that Smith's performance was partially fueled by the doubters.

While Smith waits for a result on his trademark claim, he and the rest of the Seahawks will prepare for a Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, kicking off at 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field.

