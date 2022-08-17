'Aggressive': Pete Carroll on What New Seahawks WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Brings

Amid preseason action, the Seattle Seahawks made a bit of a surprising move Monday with the trade acquisition of Philadelphia Eagles receiver J.J Arcega-Whiteside.

The 25-year-old pass-catcher is recognized by some fans throughout the league for his unique last name. Still, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll went into more detail about what makes Arcega-Whiteside's addition to the receiving corps an exciting one.

“This is a guy we really liked coming out,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s an aggressive catcher. A contested catch guy is what we really liked about him, so strong and physical. He made a lot of big plays. He was a go-to guy in the program at Stanford."

Carroll has done his homework.

Arcega-Whiteside played four years for the Cardinal, but his senior year in 2018 is what earned him a second-round selection. He totaled 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 14 scores was tied for the third-most in the country that year.

But playing a majority of his on-the-field action as a special teams guy with an Eagles team that was first in the league in rushing yards per game by over 10 yards (159.7) last season, Arcega-Whiteside had just two catches for 36 yards.

He showed promise in his rookie year in 2019, snagging 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. But he was a second-round pick for a reason - his size. And Carroll intends on utilizing it.

"He’s unique," he said. "He’s a big strong kid. He was 225 (pounds) coming out and he’s like 230 now. He was playing some tight end for them, which we like all of that, that diversity. I’m always looking for unique guys and this guy brings something possibly unique.”

The Seahawks already have one big-bodied receiver in DK Metcalf, who is arguably the most physically-gifted player in the league, regardless of position. The team also acquired tight end Noah Fant from the Denver Broncos in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. Even at 6-4, 250, Fant's strength lies in being a tight end that excels at catching the ball with natural receiving skills combined with a massive frame.

Adding a guy like Arcega-Whiteside now gives either Geno Smith or Drew Lock three huge targets to throw to. And with a Seattle team that has an uncertain future ahead, this makes the transition a whole lot smoother.

