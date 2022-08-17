Skip to main content

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Tests Positive For COVID-19

Seattle will be without lock for at least their next pre season matchup.

The Seattle Seahawks enter their first preseason game of the 2022 season with a quarterback controversy on their hands.

Now, that competition is over… at least for this week. 

According to reports, quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the team’s scheduled matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The diagnosis comes at an unfortunate time for Lock, who is coming off an impressive performance, albeit a 32-25 loss, in the first preseason outing.

And despite the loss, however, it was clear by the end of regulation that Lock had a greater impact on Seattle and it could play a major factor in who ends up getting the call for game two.

That is not to say that Geno Smith was a liability or even that he underperformed. Smith finished the night 10 of 15 for 101 yards with an 85.7 quarterback rating while leading the Seahawks on one touchdown drive. It was Smith himself that capped off that drive with his legs, cutting into an early Pittsburgh lead.

With that said, with Lock under center, the offense simply looked different.

Even without the same level of weapons that Smith had at his disposal, his arm talent and superior athleticism were evident throughout the second half, finishing the evening and completing 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns, with a 131.1 quarterback rating.

By the end, it wasn't enough, as the Steelers drove down the field for a late touchdown to take the 32-25 win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The reason for that touchdown? Yes, a Lock fumble - the same kind of big mistake in an inopportune time that he suffered repeatedly in Denver.

However, that singular play was far from the defining moment of Lock's performance.

Either way, with the full performance for Game 1, fumble and all, now in the books, Pete Carroll will at the very least have a decision to make ahead of his team's home matchup in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Will Smith's consistency in taking care of the ball and stay mistake-free be the deciding factor? Or will Lock's big play ability be more appealing?

For now, only time, and Lock’s COVID prognosis, will tell.

Kickoff for Game 2 is set for 5 PM PT at Lumen Field.

