In their final road game of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve.

In their final road game of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve. ... with the hope of somehow "unwrapping'' K.C. QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Seahawks have lost four out of their last five games and currently sit outside of the NFC Playoffs looking in. Seattle fell to NFC West Division rival San Francisco last Thursday, sealing the 49ers as division champions.

At 7-7 now, Seattle is behind both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders for the remaining two NFC Wild Card spots. Meanwhile, in the AFC the Chiefs are aiming for the top seed currently occupied by the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City is fresh off an overtime win against the Houston Texans.

At the core of Seattle's recent struggles is the inability of the defense to stop the run, allowing over 200 yards on the ground per game since Week 10. The Seahawks have also had problems getting the rushing attack going on offense, averaging under 65 rushing yards per game since Week 10.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (7-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

ODDS: Seattle is a 9.5-point underdog vs. the Chiefs.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: After undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand on Monday afternoon, Tyler Lockett could return as soon as New Year's Day to face the New York Jets.

"He had his surgery and the doctor said it was perfect," Carroll said. "He had a lot of work done, but it's very, very secure and so they feel very good about him coming back quickly."

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram