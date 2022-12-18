Lean On Me: Seahawks RB Walker To Step Up In Lockett’s Absence

Walker has been a bright spot for the Seahawks offense in 2022 as a feature rusher and backfield receiver.

The Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes are hanging by a proverbial thread following their 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Seattle dropped to 7-7 on the season, now having lost for the fourth time in five games.

However, their most significant setback may have come in the form of losing wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a broken bone in his index finger. With Lockett undergoing surgery to repair the injury, Seattle will be without the services of a key component of its offense.

In Lockett’s absence, quarterback Geno Smith will understandably lean heavily on top wideout D.K. Metcalf, while pushing veteran Marquise Goodwin from the No. 3 to the No. 2 spot.

Still, the Seahawks will need contributions from other sources, as well as other positions, in order to diversify their passing attack.

Enter rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

In the aftermath of lead back Rashaad Penny’s season-ending injury in Week 5, Walker has stepped admirably into the feature role for Seattle. In 12 games played this season, the ex-Michigan State Spartan has carried the ball 150 times for 696 yards with nine touchdowns.

He has also proven himself to be a capable backfield receiver, logging 23 catches on 31 targets for 148 yards.

While an ankle injury kept him from suiting up for Seattle’s Week 14 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Walker returned to the lineup on Thursday night. He rushed 12 times for 47 yards and brought in four of five targets for 32 yards in the loss to the Niners.

Though his stat sheet may not demonstrate a standout performance, there is a great deal of positivity to be taken from it. For starters, Walker ran the ball effectively against the league's best run defense. When Seattle used his receiving abilities out of the backfield, his work in the passing game adequately complemented his rushing production.

Perhaps most importantly, Walker showed virtually no lingering effects from his injury, which would deter him from making a much-needed impact on the Seahawks' offense. With some extended rest time before Week 16, the 22-year-old should find himself healthy and prepared to relieve the pressure created by Lockett’s absence.

The Seahawks will return to the field on Christmas Eve, for a crucial matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.