Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.

In an expected high-flying affair between two potent offensive attacks, the Seattle defense, which had been one of the worst units in the NFL through five weeks, rose to the occasion, shutting down the Cardinals' scoring attack, and holding the Arizona offense to just three points, and 315 total yards. Seattle beat Arizona, 19-9.

Can the Seahawks continue their improvement vs. quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers? The Chargers offense could be getting a key piece back in Keenan Allen (hamstring) when they host the Seahawks. Allen led the Chargers in targets (157), receptions (106) and ranked second in receiving yards (1,138) last season.

"We're just playing it day-by-day," Allen said. "This week would be great, but I don't think I'm going to make it. So, Seattle's looking bright."

For Seattle, quarterback Geno Smith is avoiding risks and making plays; Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards, with 48 rushing in the big win vs. the Cardinals. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker looks to build on a great Week 6 performance; in his first NFL start, Walker totaled 97 rushing yards on 21 attempts and scored the lone offensive touchdown of the day.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-3)

ODDS: Seattle is a 7-point underdog vs. the Chargers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Pete Carroll on Walker's breakout performance:

"I thought Ken Walker showed you how legit he is. He's really a special runner, and he's going to have marvelous, miraculous runs. He's going to shock you with the things that he does - he's so laterally gifted and breaking and bursting and all that."

