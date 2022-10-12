Skip to main content

Seahawks Loss Due to Saints 'Unusual Player Makeup' - Coach Pete Carroll on Wildcat Woes

New Orleans Saints "gadget'' player Taysom Hill gashed the Seattle Seahawks for three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown on Sunday.

Despite having scored 110 points on offense in their last three matchups, the Seattle Seahawks have lost two of their last three. At this point, it's no secret that the Seahawks have real problems on defense.

Week 5 was just a continuation of that issue, as the New Orleans Saints had 438 total offensive yards in their 39-32 win over Seattle.

The main Achilles heel for Seattle on Sunday was Saints more-than-a-gadget player Taysom Hill. Hill threw for a touchdown, ran for three and returned kicks against the Seahawks, making an impact in almost every conceivable way. However, the main way he killed Seattle was from the "Wildcat" formation.

With a player as dynamic as Hill, teams are forced to respect him both running it down their throats or slinging it downfield on any given play.

"We had some issues with the ‘Wildcat’ deal, which is an unusual aspect with a very unusual player makeup, a guy that can throw it and run it, not just a running back doing it," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the loss. "It’s a unique style of play."

However, Carroll is also using this as a form of optimism for the defense progressing going forward.

"We won’t see [that] again," Carroll says. "We didn’t handle it as well as we needed to, but I’m not really concerned that they’re going to come out throwing the football with their running backs now."

Carroll says aside from the "Wildcat" deficiencies, the defense showed promise in other areas in the loss against New Orleans.

"I felt like we held (Alvin) Kamara in check in the running game a little bit," said Carroll. "He averaged four yards and a little bit per carry, but that wasn’t what killed us in this game. The thing that killed us was the ‘Wildcat’ stuff.''

"Wildcat" or not, the Seattle defense has been suspect all season, allowing 27+ points in four of five games this season. Nonetheless, Carroll seems encouraged, as the Hill "Wildcat" nightmare is now behind them. ... though the running of Arizona QB Kyler Murray is on the horizon, a nightmare of a sort as well.

