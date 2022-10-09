Live In-Game Updates: Saints Respond with TD, Tie Seahawks 10-10

Following a thrilling 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) aim for their first win streak of the season in The Big Easy on Sunday, as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints lead the all-time series 9-8, which included a 13-10 win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football last season.

New Orleans (1-3) heads into Sunday on a three-game losing streak after a crushing loss 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, as kicker Will Lutz saw his potential game-tying 61-yard field goal bounce off the bottom upright.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton got the start for Jameis Winston in the loss and will start again on Sunday as Winston continues to nurse a back injury.

The Saints will be without star receiver Michael Thomas (toe) but will get back dynamic running back Alvin Kamara after he missed Week 4 with a rib injury. New Orleans will also rely on rookie receiver Chris Olave.

Despite their 1-3 record, the Saints are currently ninth in the league in offensive yards per game (364.3) and could still give a reeling Seattle defense some trouble despite the injuries on offense.

Live in-game updates will appear below after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Saints put together a 10-play, 41-yard drive that saw some rushing action from backup quarterback Taysom Hill and Kamara.

FIELD GOAL SAINTS: Lutz hit a 56-yard field goal to give the Saints the early lead.

Saints 3, Seahawks 0

change of possession

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith began Seattle's opening drive with a 15-yard completion to tight end Noah Fant.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith got free out of the pocket and completed a floating pass to receiver DK Metcalf, who maneuvered his way into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

Seahawks 7, Saints 3

change of possession

The Saints went 19 yards in four plays before punting for the first time in the game. The Seahawks get the ball at their own 26-yard line.

change of possession

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny started the next drive with a quick gain of 32 yards down the right sideline.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: The big run helped set up Seattle kicker Jason Myers for a 56-yard field goal.

Seahawks 10, Saints 3

change of possession

The Saints then had a 10-play, 69-yard drive that saw Kamara get four touches.

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS: Hill powered his way in from the wildcat for an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Seahawks 10, Saints 10

change of possession

The Seahawks quickly went three-and-out, as Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan sacked Smith on third down to force the punt.

change of possession

