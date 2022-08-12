Skip to main content

Seahawks vs. Steelers Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

Saturday will be the first time Seattle's rookies take the field in NFL game action.

Are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1 NFL preseason action from Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Seahawks squad looks different than last season, as the Seattle tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll named the team's starter for their preseason opener, picking veteran Geno Smith over 25-year-old Drew Lock. Smith and Lock have been competing to take over for Russell Wilson since the beginning of the offseason, with Smith holding a slim edge throughout training camp.

Saturday will be the first time Seattle's many rookies take the field, including two players who are leading the youth movement: cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. Woolen's blazing speed and Bryant's versatility have been turning heads at training camp, including coach Pete Carroll. 

“Those two guys, they’ve been doing well," Carroll said. "It’s been totally different, the way they make their plays, the way they play the game, it’s totally different. But, they uniquely have qualities that are really exciting. This is a really nice-looking pair of guys, and we’re very fortunate.”

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

ODDS: Seattle is 3-point underdogs to the Steelers.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13 2022 at 4 p.m. PT

LOCATION: ACRISURE STADIUM (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV/RADIO: KING 5, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Carroll is looking for more consistency from his rookie offensive linemen, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, before regular season begins. 

"The ability to adjust and to move and to return the balance which is a big concept for the lineman," Carroll said. "Need to be able to get out of whack and get back on track. Those guys can do that because they’re really good athletes." 

