Steelers 32, Seahawks 25 Notebook: Rookie Review, Kenneth Walker III MIA?

The Seattle Seahawks began a new era of football Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as both teams kicked-off their Week 1 preseason game at Acrisure Stadium, formerly known as Heinz Field.

The Seahawks trailed 17-3 toward the end of the first half. But despite the comeback efforts, a last-minute fumble by quarterback Drew Lock wound up being the final straw, as Seattle fell in Pittsburgh after Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett connected with receiver Tyler Vaughn in the closing seconds to secure the 32-25 win.

From the struggles to the positives, a review of some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's game:

Boye Mafe

Mafe wasted no time making his presence felt, as he had an impressive strip sack against quarterback Mason Rudolph in the first quarter after blowing past the left side of the Steelers' o-line.

He was inches away from a handful of other big plays in the second half, getting his arms up for multiple pass-deflection attempts. In total, he had two solo tackles and was responsible for one of Seattle's two sacks.

From power, to finesse to lateral speed, Mafe showed why he was a second-round draft pick.

Kenneth Walker III

Walker is arguably the team's most notable rookie but took a bit of a first-half backseat to four-year Seahawks vet Travis Homer.

Homer was certainly productive. He had four carries for 41 yards in the first half and was the team's leading receiver with two catches for 33 yards.

It was a bit puzzling that Walker didn't get more playing time. He's not the projected starter, as Rashaad Penny is the clear RB1. The Michigan State rookie will likely get more reps in the next two preseason games.

Second-half carries went to third-year Seahawk DeeJay Dallas, who dominated most of the workload.

Walker finished with just five carries for 19 yards and had one catch for 11 yards, as he showed nice juke moves on his only catch-and-run. It certainly wasn't the debut that Seahawks fans expected, but Walker still has tons of football ahead of him.

Bo Melton

Melton dropped a pass early but came out in the second half and flashed some impressive speed with a 39-yard catch-and-run. One of two seventh-round rookie receivers (Dareke Young), Melton was the lone bright spot in the Seahawks' passing attack that saw 14 different players receive a target.

He led the team with 47 receiving yards on two catches. The Seahawks will need depth this season behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Melton put himself in a solid position to make the final 53-man roster.

