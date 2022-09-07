Two Problems: What Has Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Learned in His Career?

Even as the Seattle Seahawks were falling further out of playoff contention toward the of last season, running back, Rashaad Penny was using every second he had as an opportunity to shine.

From Week 14 through 18, Penny led all rushers with 671 rushing yards while totaling 92 carries and six touchdowns. In the absence of Chris Carson, who has since retired, Penny obliterated defenses in the final five weeks of the season, rushing for at least 135 yards in each game during that five-game span.

Now, as he begins his first year as Seattle's full-time starter, Penny isn't taking the moment for granted. He's also looking to separate himself from two problems that have plagued him during his career.

One was in his own head. The other? Out of his control.

"That was kind of a problem for me in like my earlier career, I always cared about what other people (said)," Penny said Tuesday. "I feel like I really didn't prove much cause I always knew what I could do. My problem was just making it to Sundays."

But one thing he can control? How he seizes the opportunity, which has been rare for him at times as he enters his fifth season.

"But I'm blessed," he said. "I'm definitely thankful of (them) giving me a second chance to run the ball and show what I can actually do. That's how I'm thinking this year. Just keep going."

Penny's five-game dominance shows what he's capable of doing during the 17-game season. Even a glimmer of that elite production will give the Seahawks a fighting chance in a tough NFC West division.

Penny and the Seahawks begin their quest toward proving the doubters wrong when longtime Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos march into Lumen Field for a 5:15 p.m. P.T. kickoff on Monday Night Football.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.