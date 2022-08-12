The Seattle Seahawks will kick off their preseason on Saturday night in Pittsburgh but starting running back Rashaad Penny doesn't appear poised to join his teammates on the field.

According to head coach Pete Carroll, Penny is “feeling a little bit of groin tightness" and is currently viewed as unlikely to play. The injury shouldn't be viewed as a long-term issue, as Carroll said the team is "just taking care" of Penny.

Considering the youth in Seattle's running backs room and Penny's injury history, it's entirely possible he wasn't going to suit up anyways. Penny battled a hamstring injury down the stretch last year and missed some of OTAs earlier this offseason with the same issue.

The biggest beneficiary of Penny's expected absence is rookie running back Ken Walker III, a second-round pick in April's draft. With the Seahawks eager to figure out what they have in Walker III, he was likely going to see significant snaps, but his role will only expand if Penny isn't available.

Walker III was drafted high for a reason - Seattle expects him to contribute early and often. However, the former Michigan State star has found taking the back seat to Penny to be far more enjoyable than believed.

"(Penny is) always on the highlight board," Walker III said during training camp. "Even when I was at home, I used to watch his highlights. So, when I was coming here, I’m like, bro, it’s crazy. Every time I see a run with him, he’s running hard. Any step is super-fast, it’s just crazy and it’s great to watch him run.”

With the groin injury now in the fold, it appears that Seattle - and Walker III - will have to wait just a little bit longer to watch Penny run in game action this season.

