'Uncharted Territory': Pete Carroll Gives Injury Update For Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to face off against their ex-quarterback Russel Wilson in Week 1, rookie running back Kenneth Walker is getting closer to full health.

Walker underwent surgery for an injury to his midsection following the team's preseason opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, head coach Pete Carroll has an update on the rookie's status leading up to week 1.

“This is really uncharted territory for him and for us too in that regard in what he’s coming back from,” Carroll said. “He feels way better, he’s moving around, he was throwing the football around today it’s just going to be one day at a time and I told him I’m going to start punching him in the stomach here pretty soon, a couple days from now.”

Until Walker's return, running back Rashaad Penny will look to handle the bulk of the backfield work. Penny recorded a 100-yard rushing game in four of Seattle's final five games last season. Additionally, Penny recorded six rushing touchdowns in those final five games.

Nonetheless, Walker will be a welcome return for Seattle after having an extremely promising offseason so far, which Penny himself has praised.

“He’s fast," Penny said at training camp. "This dude can play and reminds me of a smaller Chris (Carson) ... just watching highlight tapes, and who he is, he’s very outgoing, can talk, and he isn’t afraid of anything, he fears nothing. I like the way that he just wants to learn and wants to be great ... I have a special feeling about him. He’s a great dude.”

Walker has been turning heads with his play this offseason and may be back sooner than later based on Carroll's recent comments. When he returns, Walker will be at the forefront of a new era and youth movement in Seattle.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.