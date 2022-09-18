The Seattle Seahawks entered their Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers riding high off the momentum from their upset win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

That success is not being repeated here with Seattle down 20-0.

Last week, their defense was stingy when called upon, providing two goal-line stands in the Seahawks 17-16 win.

However, the solid performance that saw the Seahawks pull out a stunning victory was nowhere to be found in the first half against the 49ers. The Seahawks defense held the 49ers to a pair of field goals for an early 6-0 deficit, but the offense simply could not get anything going.

When Jimmy Garoppolo entered at quarterback for the 49ers following an injury to Trey Lance, the Seahawks defense could not get off the field. On his first drive he connected with tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown, putting the 49ers ahead 13-0.

It went from bad to worse for the Seahawks as after seemingly forcing the 49ers into a punt to get into their 2-minute drill, Tyler Lockett muffed the punt and gave the ball to the 49ers deep in Seattle territory.

The 49ers would capitalize on the Seahawks third turnover of the game, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk plunged in from 2 yards out to extend the 49ers' lead to 20-0 heading into halftime.

Offensively, it was a half to forget for the Seahawks. The Seahawks have been out-gained by the 49ers 259-135 in terms of yards of total offense, with two costly interceptions that killed drives.

While there is still plenty of time left for the Seahawks to come back and win this game, their first half performance did not do much to inspire confidence that they will do so.

If they want to do so, though, the offense will need to get it going and stop the costly turnovers to allow their defense a chance to breathe.

The 49ers will receive the second-half kickoff.

