Skip to main content

Seahawks in a Hole: Sloppy First Half as Seattle Trails Niners 20-0

The Seahawks struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half against the Niners.

The Seattle Seahawks entered their Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers riding high off the momentum from their upset win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. 

That success is not being repeated here with Seattle down 20-0.

Last week, their defense was stingy when called upon, providing two goal-line stands in the Seahawks 17-16 win. 

However, the solid performance that saw the Seahawks pull out a stunning victory was nowhere to be found in the first half against the 49ers. The Seahawks defense held the 49ers to a pair of field goals for an early 6-0 deficit, but the offense simply could not get anything going. 

When Jimmy Garoppolo entered at quarterback for the 49ers following an injury to Trey Lance, the Seahawks defense could not get off the field. On his first drive he connected with tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown, putting the 49ers ahead 13-0. 

It went from bad to worse for the Seahawks as after seemingly forcing the 49ers into a punt to get into their 2-minute drill, Tyler Lockett muffed the punt and gave the ball to the 49ers deep in Seattle territory. 

The 49ers would capitalize on the Seahawks third turnover of the game, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk plunged in from 2 yards out to extend the 49ers' lead to 20-0 heading into halftime. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Offensively, it was a half to forget for the Seahawks. The Seahawks have been out-gained by the 49ers 259-135 in terms of yards of total offense, with two costly interceptions that killed drives. 

While there is still plenty of time left for the Seahawks to come back and win this game, their first half performance did not do much to inspire confidence that they will do so. 

If they want to do so, though, the offense will need to get it going and stop the costly turnovers to allow their defense a chance to breathe. 

The 49ers will receive the second-half kickoff.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

lance down
Seahawks News

Seahawks BREAKING: QB Trey Lance Exits With Serious Injury, Jimmy Garoppolo in for 49ers

By Mike Fisher
Geno Smith
Seahawks News

Blocked Field Goal Leads to Seattle Touchdown, Seahawks Trail 20-7 in Third Quarter: Live Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
Jake Curhan
Seahawks News

Artie Burns, Jake Curhan Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. 49ers

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_16886276
Seahawks News

Analysis: Key Matchups to Watch in Seahawks NFC West Opener vs. 49ers

By Corbin K. Smith
Jordyn Brooks
Seahawks News

Seahawks Preparing For 49ers 'Eye Candy' Run Game In Divisional Matchup

By Logan Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

Improved Pocket Presence Crucial in Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Career Revival

By Corbin K. Smith
JordynBrooks
Seahawks News

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Reveals Challenges of Defending 49ers QB Trey Lance

By Daniel Flick
tyler lockett
Seahawks News

WATCH: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Mic'd Up in Win Over Broncos

By Zach Dimmitt