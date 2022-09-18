There might not have been a more surprising result in the NFL in Week 1 than the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

The two teams entered the 2022 season with drastically different expectations, as the Seahawks were dubbed one of the worst teams in the NFL and a contender for the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Now, though, one week later and spirits are high in Seattle as there is plenty to be confident about.

Quarterback Geno Smith showed flashes of being a potential quarterback to build around and why Pete Carroll had confidence in him over the offseason. While his stat line wasn't overly flashy, he finished the game completing 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, doing enough to secure the win.

Defensively, the Seahawk defense produced a pair of goal-line stands that kept the Broncos out of the end zone, stifling the Denver offense when they absolutely needed to.

Now, they take on a San Francisco 49ers team, led by quarterback Trey Lance and looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. If the Seahawks' defense plays as well as they did against Denver, it could be a long day for Lance.

Keep up to date as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks hit the road to take on the 49ers from Levi's Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, 49ers 6

The Seahawks will kick off to start the game.

The 49ers will start their drive from their own 25.

Trey Lance finds Brandon Aiyuk for a gain of 25 yards on 1st and 10 as the 49ers move into Seattle territory.

FIELD GOAL 49ERS: Gould's 20-yard field goal is good to give the 49ers a 3-0 lead with 9:16 left in the first quarter. The drive went 73 yards on 11 plays, taking 5:44 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 19.

Kenneth Walker III gets his first NFL touch on 3rd and 1, taking it for 8 yards and a first down.

The Seahawks offense stalls at the Seattle 31-yard line as they are forced to punt on their opening drive.



The 49ers will start their drive at their own 11.

Deebo Samuel doing Deebo Samuel things, rushing for 51 yards to the edge of the red zone.

FIELD GOAL 49ERS: Gould's 33-yard field goal attempt is good, extending the 49ers lead to 6-0 with 1:26 left in the first quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 6 plays, taking 3:41 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their own drive at their own 25.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 0, 49ers 6

Another drive for the Seahawks and they can only manage one first down before being forced to punt.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 22.

