Why Can't Seahawks Tackle? Glaring Problem In 'Humbling' Loss to 49ers

"Humbled."

That, in a nutshell, is what Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had to say about the team's 27-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"Obviously, we're not that good," said Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, a bit more expansively, following the loss.

Ouch. Are those words a little bit harsh following a game they weren't favored to win? Maybe. Are they understandable considering the nature of the loss? Definitely.

One aspect of Seattle's game that undeniably wasn't "that good" on Sunday was their tackling.

Tackling has been an issue for the Seahawks ranging back to the preseason. In Seattle's first two preseason games, they had 29 missed tackles combined.

Against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Seattle had 12 missed tackles and ranked 29th in tackling, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite pulling off the "really rewarding" upset win, tackling issues were still rearing their ugly head for the Seahawks.

In week 2 against San Francisco, it was more of the same.

The 49ers ran for 189 yards while doing so at a healthy 4.2 yards per carry rate. Additionally, Seahawks edge defender Darrell Taylor whiffed on a would-be tackle-for-loss early in the game, allowing a 51-yard run by 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

“We need more guys around the ball so we don’t get stuck in 1-on-1 situations so much," Carroll said following the loss. "Just gotta do better.”

Seattle certainly will have to "do better" if the club wants any chance of competing this season. Missed tackles continue to be the Achilles heel for Seattle, an issue that the team is aware of and aiming to address - a process that best starts with the admission, "We're not that good.''

