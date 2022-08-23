Seahawks Cutdown: 'Epidemic' Tackling Problem? 'Hasn’t Been Great' As Coach Pete Carroll Evaluates

The Seattle Seahawks are ushering in a new era ahead of the 2022 season as they prepare to start a new chapter in the franchise's history. With the Legion of Boom long gone and quarterback Russell Wilson traded this offseason, it will be a new-look Seahawks when they take the field in September. So far this preseason, it has been a less-than-favorable outcome, at least in one area.

Missed tackles have been a glaring issue for Seattle so far this preseason, as they've missed 29 tackles as a team over their first two games.

Seahawks third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks was second in the NFL last season in tackles with 184. Now, Brooks enters his third season ready to be the leader on defense for the Seahawks, as he will be the one receiving the defensive signals to communicate to the other 10 guys on the field.

In his newfound leadership role, Brooks is holding his teammates to a higher standard.

"Tackling hasn’t been great for us," Brooks said after Seattle's second preseason game versus the Chicago Bears. "It was a big jump from game one to game two as far as missed tackles so that’s an improvement there. So, we just want to continue on emphasizing tackling well and executing the calls.”

Brooks also emphasized the importance of these preseason reps in improving tackling as a team.

"You have to tackle to get good at tackling," Brooks stated That’s what these preseason games are for. That’s where you’re really going to get the tackling practice from.”

The Seahawks now look ahead to their preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. When asked if he expects to play on Friday, Brooks gave a positive, yet cautious update.

“Yes, that’s all I want to do," Brooks said on Sunday. "Still getting back from the hamstring. We’ll see how this week goes.”

Tuesday is cutdown day in the NFL. Coach Pete Carroll is ... aware.

Said the coach: "I have to check on the tacklers. The guys that are missing. I think that’s the most important thing to me right now, I wanna see who’s missing tackles, and uh, fix that problem. I don’t think it’s an epidemic ... (But) you know, if they don’t get it right, then they won’t be able to be here and we’ll get guys that can.''

Brooks wants to get it all right.

“Just getting a feel for the game, tackling," Brooks explained. "My last game was last January in Arizona so just getting back into a rhythm of the game with drives and getting the wind going. That’s the only thing I’m trying to accomplish right now as far as preseason.”

Tackling has been an issue for Seattle so far this offseason and is an issue that could kill them in the regular season. Nonetheless, it's a problem that Seattle's new leader on defense has identified and is set on solving, giving some optimism that improvements lie ahead.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.