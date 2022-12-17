Seahawks No. 2 Overall Draft Pick as Russell Wilson Sits for Broncos?

Russell Wilson practiced and cleared protocol even after a blow to the head sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. ... and yet the Broncos are sitting him for this week - an important note for the Seahawks' NFL Draft plans.

Slowly but surely, the emphasis in the world of the Seattle Seahawks as it relates to the departed Russell Wilson will morph from some level of glee over his failures with his new team in Denver to how the blockbuster trade will continue to fortify the Seattle roster.

The latest news out of Broncos HQ is a step in that process.

The more the Broncos lose, the more the Seahawks win in the sense that Seattle owns Denver's first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft ... and because Denver is right now sitting at 3-10?

That would be the No. 2 overall pick in this draft.

That's a roster-changer, a game-changer for coach Pete Carroll's team, which has already been surprising competitive in the wake of the trade.

Will Denver continue to stumble, maybe all the way down to 3-14, which would figure to put them right behind Houston in the draft order - with Seattle reaping that reward? Up next for the Broncos is a home meeting against a 4-9 Arizona Cardinals without Kyler Murray.

But notably, Wilson practiced and cleared protocol even after a blow to the head sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. ... and yet the Broncos are sitting him for this week.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said “we will wait another week” on playing Wilson, a decision that the QB is “not happy” with. But it's a wise one in terms of the player's health.

And all things considered, it's a beneficial one for the Seahawks as they try to keep climbing ... and as they watch with hope that Denver keeps sliding.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.