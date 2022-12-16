Brock Purdy 'Pretty Unbelievable' as Seahawks Dumped By 49ers: Live Game Log

The Seahawks hosted NFC West foe the 49ers on Thursday night football.

The Seattle Seahawks were set to take on an NFC West foe at home in the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. ... but it did not work out well.

At all.

Unheralded rookie quarterback Brock Purdy played hurt (oblique injury), with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan ready to pull him at any time ... but Purdy threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seahawks 21-13.

“We were going to see how long he'd last and we were ready to go with (backup) Josh (Johnson),” Shanahan said. “But he just got comfortable and got better as the game went on.

"It’s pretty unbelievable.”

Seattle dropped to 7-7 and lost for the fourth time in five games and its playoff hopes took another hit.

This season has been rather streaky for the Seahawks, as they have lost three out of their last four games following a four-game winning streak. Those three losses all came to teams with a below .500 record which is not ideal for Seattle.

Now, the Seahawks sit at 7-6 and are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday. While a loss doesn't eliminate the Seahawks from the playoff picture entirely, it does lessen their chances and will result in the 49ers winning the division.

Making life easier for the Seahawks on offense will be the availability of Kenneth Walker III, as the rookie running back is cleared to play and ready to go for Seattle.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks host the 49ers on Thursday night in an NFC West matchup.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, 49ers 7

The Seahawks will start the game on offense, starting their drive at their own 35.

Seattle picks up a first down on their opening drive but that will be all as they are forced to punt.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 10.

Not to be outdone, the Seahawks defense comes out and forces the 49ers to punt after a three and out.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 35.

Nothing going for the Seahawks on their second drive and they will punt after going three and out.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 14.

McCaffrey bursts through the middle for a gain of 23 yards and moves the ball close to midfield.



Purdy finds Jennings for a gain of 8 yards on 3rd and 3 to keep the drive alive and then McCaffrey for 11 yards to move deeper into Seattle territory.

TOUCHDOWN 49ERS: Purdy finds Kittle for the 28-yard touchdown. Gould's extra point attempt is good to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter. The drive went 86 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:24 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 32.

They continue to struggle on offense, going backwards and forced to punt after a three and out.

The 49ers will start their drive at midfield.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 3, 49ers 14

The Seahawks defense answers the call and stops the 49ers despite their good field position, forcing a punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks appear to get a first down but a taunting penalty kills the drive and forces them to punt.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 24.

On 2nd and 4 Purdy finds Aiyuk for a gain of 16 yards to pick up some momentum on the drive.

Despite crossing midfield, the 49ers drive stalls out after a block above the waist penalty and they'll be forced to punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 18.

Smith finds Metcalf over the middle for a gain of 13 yards on 2nd and 8 as the Seahawks look for a sign of life on offense.

Smith keeps it himself on 3rd and 13 and scrambles for a gain of 18 yards to keep the drive alive.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers' 38-yard field goal cuts the 49ers lead to 7-3 with 4:47 left in the second quarter. The drive went 62 yards on 12 plays, taking 5:50 off the clock.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks defense comes up with another huge stop and force the 49ers to punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 19.

FUMBLE RECOVERY 49ERS: Homer gets reception from Smith but fumbles, which the 49ers jump on.

The 49ers will start their drive at the Seattle 6.

TOUCHDOWN 49ERS: McCaffrey plunges in for the 1-yard touchdown. Gould's extra point attempt is good to extend the 49ers lead to 14-3 with :45 left in the second quarter. The drive went 6 yards on 2 plays, taking :09 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 30.

Seattle can't overcome an offensive pass interference on Metcalf and is forced to punt before the half.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 20 and kneel out the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Seahawks 6, 49ers 21

The 49ers will start the half on offense, starting their drive at their own 42.

TOUCHDOWN 49ERS: Purdy connects with Kittle for the 54-yard touchdown. Gould's extra point attempt is good to extend the 49ers lead to 21-3 with 14:00 left in the third quarter. The drive went 59 yards on 2 plays, taking 1:00 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 8 a 49ers pick six is nullified by a roughing the passer penalty that gives the Seahawks a first down.

Smith finds Lockett for 19 yards and then 9 yards on 3rd and 4 as Seattle moves into San Francisco territory.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers drills the 51-yard field goal to cut the 49ers lead to 21-6 with 8:08 left in the third quarter. The drive went 42 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:52 off the clock.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 28.

Purdy finds McCloud on 3rd and 15 for a gain of 16 yards as the 49ers keep the drive alive.

Despite getting into Seattle territory, the Seahawks defense holds and forces a San Francisco punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 4.

Smith finds Homer for a gain of 11 yards on 3rd and 2 to move the chains and pick up some momentum for the Seattle offense.

FOURTH QUARTER: Seahawks 13, 49ers 21

A promising drive for Seattle stalls out as Smith is sacked for a loss of 9 yards, forcing them to punt.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 1.

Purdy connects with Jennings on 3rd and 7 for a gain of 11 yards to get the first down.

Despite giving up the first down the Seahawks defense comes up with a huge stop, forcing a 49ers punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 46.

Seattle can't overcome an illegal grounding penalty on first down and will punt after going three and out.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 22.

McCaffrey picks up 21 yards on 3 carries before Purdy connects with Kroft for a 28-yard gain deep into Seattle territory.

Gould's 43-yard field goal sails wide right and the Seahawks defense gets off the field.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 33.

On 2nd and 10 Walker gets a carry and takes it up the sideline for a gain of 33 yards inside the San Francisco 10.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith connects with Fant for the 10-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to cut the 49ers lead to 21-13 with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 67 yards on 7 plays, taking 1:25 off the clock.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 1 Purdy rolls out and keeps it himself, scrambling for 1 yard which will help San Francisco chew up more clock.

Mason gashes the Seattle defense for 55 yards on 3rd and 2, which will essentially end the game.

END OF GAME

