'He Just Knows': Inside Seahawks Rookie OT Abraham Lucas' 'Mentality'

NFL teams don't always receive an immediate return on investment from their third-round draft picks, but the same cannot be said for the Seattle Seahawks.

Rookie right tackle, Abraham Lucas, taken No. 72 overall out of Washington State, has started all 10 of Seattle's games to date, playing every single offensive snap along the way.

While it hasn't all been easy for Lucas, who stands tied for 14th in most sacks allowed (four) and penalties called for (five) among all offensive linemen, the 24-year-old has grown into a stable presence on quarterback Geno Smith's strong side.

Perhaps most impressive is that Lucas and fellow rookie offensive tackle Charles Cross have had to face some of the NFL's premier pass rushers, including the likes of the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, the New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan and Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack.

Through it all, Lucas has risen to the challenge - in part because he's adopted the confident mindset of a player mature beyond his years.

"Coach (Pete) Carroll came up to me when I got here pretty early in the morning two weeks ago and he was asking me what my mindset was," Lucas began. "I said, ‘Well, it’s not every day that you go against Hall of Fame guys, but they have to play against me too.’ For as inexperienced and as fresh as I am, I still take the mentality in everything.”

It's this approach that has helped Lucas gain the respect of his teammates, including tight end Will Dissly, a former Washington Husky who was more than willing to send compliments the rookie's way, even in the midst of Apple Cup week.

Dissly, who often aligns directly next to Lucas, has seen firsthand what makes him tick - and is highly impressed with the intangibles put on display each day.

“Abe, it’s been fun to see rookies be professionals right out the gate," Dissly said. "He doesn’t really need a lot of information, tips, and tricks. He kind of just knows, and goes to work, and gets the game plan, and he’s ready to go on Sunday. So, that’s been the biggest thing I’ve seen is how he works day in and day out. It’s been really fun to watch, but the guy is a mauler. I love getting after it in the run game, and he does a pretty dang good job.”

Coming from an air raid offense in college, Lucas was known for his prowess in pass protection, not his ability as a run blocker. But his growth in that regard has, in a sense, served as a microcosm of his season - while difficult in some respects, he's found ways to overcome the adversity and better not only himself but the Seahawks' offensive line in the process.

Perhaps the biggest reason behind Lucas' development is the "professional" approach he carries, as Dissly alluded to. A 42-game starter at Washington State, Lucas arrived fairly seasoned in his mindset, something that stood out to Dissly when discussing both rookie tackles.

"I tried to preach it to them early that, ‘Hey, the next play is the most important one,’ because that’s kind of what we do here," started Dissly. "But they’re like, ‘We know.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’ It’s cool to see them. It doesn’t really matter what goes on throughout the game. It’s just the next play, the next task, going, and whooping a guy’s butt.”

From Pullman to Seattle, from underdeveloped run blocker to balanced force and from third-round pick to every-game rookie starter, Lucas has remained the same and had success no matter the situation.

It's truly a business-like story from a player with a businessman's approach - and he's handling his business both on and off the field as a result.

