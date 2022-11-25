Record Aside, Seahawks Face Stiff Test From Maxx Crosby, Upset-Minded Raiders

RENTON, Wash. - Coming off their bye week, the Seahawks have statistical advantages in nearly every category in comparison to the Raiders, who will be flying to the Pacific Northwest tied for last place in the AFC West with a 3-7 record.

In terms of traditional statistics, Las Vegas ranks 16th in points per game, 23rd in rushing, and 24th in points allowed per game. Per Football Outsiders, they've been middle of the pack with a 15th ranked offense and rank dead last on defense behind Chicago and Cleveland, which has played a pivotal role in the team's disappointing start to the Josh McDaniels era.

As for Seattle, with Geno Smith thriving at the controls, coordinator Shane Waldron's unit ranks fifth in the NFL averaging nearly 26 points per game and seventh in DVOA. Defensively, after a rough start, the team has made substantial improvements to move from the bottom of the league to 17th overall in DVOA while yielding 14.2 points per game in their past five contests. There's a reason why they are favored playing at Lumen Field.

But there's no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL and despite their poor record and statistics, the Raiders present more than a formidable foe. Coming to town on the heels of an exciting overtime win over the Broncos, as coach Pete Carroll noted on Tuesday, they have a "lot of firepower" to create problems for a young Seahawks squad, starting with superstar receiver Davante Adams catching passes from Derek Carr on the outside.

While many of his teammates haven't met expectations, Adams has been worth every penny of the five-year, $140 million extension he signed after being acquired from the Packers this spring. The two-time First-Team All-Pro has been force fed the football by Carr with incredible results, catching 64 passes for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games.

Remaining one of the best all-around receivers in the league, Adams has torched defenses from the boundary as well as in the slot. Per Pro Football Focus, he has caught 26 out of 28 targets for 336 yards and two touchdowns out of the slot, posting a 92 percent catch rate and averaging nearly six yards after the catch per reception. He also has six catches of 20-plus yards, two more than any other player in the NFL, illustrating his penchant for big plays.

One of those receptions put the dagger in the Broncos last Sunday, as Adams came wide open for a game-winning 35-yard touchdown in overtime in Denver. Possessing size, speed, and elite route running savvy, Carroll called him the "top guy we've seen" and said he presents every challenge in the book for rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant in coverage.

"He’s an incredible player," Carroll said of Adams' talents. "He’s so gifted and such a great competitor where he seizes the moments all the time, the catches, the opportunities, the big plays. Just look what he did last week. It was just classic, and an incredible route that he ran, and the concept to get open. But he just came through again, and you can see why if he’s on your team and he leaves, you’re going to have a space that is hard to fill. I think they’ve targeted him 40-something times in the last three weeks. He’s deserving and capable. He can tell you I’m running the route almost and could still be effective. He’s a great player."

Adams isn't the only standout player the Raiders have who could pose major problems for the Seahawks, however. Thriving in a contract year, despite running behind an offensive line still trying to replace several departed veterans, running back Josh Jacobs has turned in a dominant fourth season out of the backfield with 930 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Rebounding from a difficult 2021 season, the 220-pound Jacobs has been the complete package as advertised when Las Vegas drafted him out of Alabama in the first round. According to PFF, he ranks second in the NFL with 665 yards after contact and has forced a league-best 58 missed tackles. He's also been explosive moving the chains this year, ranking second in the league with 27 runs of 10 or more yards.

Though Seattle has made major strides defending the run after surrendering north of 170 yards per game on the ground in the first five weeks of the season, the team regressed across the pond by inexplicably allowing a dreadful Tampa Bay run game to rush for 161 yards in Germany. If run fits aren't cleaned up and defenders don't swarm to Jacobs when he has the football in his hands, it could be another long afternoon with the opponent dictating the game at the line of scrimmage.

Defensively, serving as a microcosm for their season in general, little has gone as planned for the Raiders. As a team, they have generated only 13 sacks and rank dead last in the NFL with only six turnovers created.

But while there are questions galore at linebacker and in the secondary, the Raiders have an elite pass rusher in Maxx Crosby who possesses the ability to take over games and wreck opposing game plans single-handedly. While most of his teammates have struggled mightily this season, the former Eastern Michigan star been as dominant as any edge defender in the league with 63 tackles, 9.0 sacks, and 38 quarterback pressures.

“He has a great motor, he is a guy that never stops," Carroll said of Crosby. "He plays a lot of plays too, he won’t sub out. He’s taking full advantage of it, but he’s always going, run and pass, action at him, and action away. He’s just playing great football. He’s making big plays. Last week, even in the kicking game, he comes up and blocks a field goal too, so he’s just on fire and he’s playing as well as anybody we have faced.”

Just as Woolen and Bryant will be tested by the remarkable Adams, rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas may not face a more difficult task during their first respective seasons than keeping Crosby and former Cardinals standout Chandler Jones away from Smith on Sunday.

“He’s a phenomenal player for his third year in the league or whatever it is," Lucas said. "I mean, he’s a year older than me if you can believe that. I’m 24 and he’s 25. It will be a good challenge for me.”

If the Seahawks can play their game and come out rejuvenated following a much-needed week off, the Raiders have clear areas of weakness they can capitalize on. They are particularly vulnerable in the passing game, ranking in the bottom five in touchdown passes allowed, third in net yards per attempt allowed, and third in yards allowed after the catch. Given the presence of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith should be able to find great success if he has time to throw.

Defensively, injuries to tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow have left Las Vegas with far fewer options at the skill positions. A struggling interior offensive line has also been an area opponents have exploited, as rookie guard Dylan Parham has allowed 27 pressures, the fourth-most among guards in the league, while Alex Bars hasn't been much better allowing 20 pressures in eight games. This opens the door for Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, and Quinton Jefferson to penetrate and collapse the pocket and make life tough on Carr.

While slowing those Adams and Jacobs down won't be easy, coordinator Clint Hurtt should, in theory, be able to design a game plan aiming to force Carr to look elsewhere by bracketing Adams. Generating a consistent interior pass rush would go a long ways towards successfully achieving that goal. But that will be much easier said than done and will be especially difficult for Seattle if Jacobs gets rolling on the ground.

Either way, the NFL is a week-to-week, matchup-driven league and while the Raiders have a far inferior record, their strengths could pose major issues for the Seahawks given their own deficiencies. This won't be a cakewalk and even playing at home, this has trap game written all over it if they overlook the opponent with eyes towards getting revenge on the Rams in Week 13.

