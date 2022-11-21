Seahawks QB Geno Smith New $35 Million Contract? - NFL GM

There might not be another player in the NFL that has played their way into a big contract this offseason more than Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith. Once considered a potential tank commander by many, Smith is playing at an MVP level and has Seattle firmly in the playoff picture.

The question now, though, becomes what the Seahawks will do contract-wise with Smith ahead of the 2023 season. One general manager, in an interview with Yahoo Sports, believes Smith could be in for a big payday this coming offseason.

"I think $30 [million] to $35 million a season is about right,” one general manager said. “Although it wouldn’t surprise me if they used the franchise tag on him just to take it one more year to be sure.”

Smith's play so far certainly warrants an extension, throwing for 2,474 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 72.8 percent of his passes. He has also limited his turnovers, only throwing four interceptions.

However, while there is some question about it being such a late-career resurgence, another general manager believes Smith's familiarity with Seattle will ease any worries the franchise might have.

“He’s playing like a top-10 quarterback,” another general manager said. “Maybe even a little better than that. The risk is that it’s happening later in his career and it’s just not a lot of track record there."

"But he also has been [in Seattle] for a few years, so it’s not like his skill set is a mystery to anyone there. And he’s showing them he can take it onto the field for them, so their comfort level is probably better than anyone else.”

The Seahawks have multiple routes they can go down with Smith this offseason, and there is still plenty of time left to determine what that route might be. That being said, with how well Smith has played so far, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he inks a long-term deal this offseason.

