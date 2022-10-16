Skip to main content

Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were engaged in a defensive showdown for much of the first 30 minutes, but the home team will enter the half with momentum and the ball waiting for them on the other side.

The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed.

And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.

After allowing a 10-play, 76-yard field goal drive to start the game, Seattle forced a turnover on downs and two quick series that resulted in punts. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished the opening 30 minutes at just nine of 14 for 87 yards and was sacked three times, though he had a 42-yard run on the opening drive.

The Seahawks' defense showed up at the best possible time, as quarterback Geno Smith and the offense struggled for much of the half.

Smith found a rhythm late, leading a quick-strike scoring drive in under one minute using both his arm and legs to set up a Jason Myers field goal as the half ended.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker, filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny, has capitalized on his increase in snaps, recording eight carries for 59 yards, highlighted by a 34-yard run in the first quarter.

Seattle closed the half with 189 yards of total offense, 53 of which came in the final minute, as the defense allowed just 145.

The Seahawks will get the ball to start the second half.

USATSI_19205199
