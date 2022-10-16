DK Metcalf Key to Seahawks vs. Cardinals: 3 to Watch in Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT at Lumen Field.

Though many of Seattle’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Seahawks take the field against the Cardinals.

Kenneth Walker

With lead back Rashaad Penny set to miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from lower leg surgery, Walker is primed to step into Seattle's primary running back role. The rookie has rushed for 146 yards on 23 carries (6.3 yards per carry average) with one touchdown.

Walker had eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints, highlighted by a 69-yard breakaway score. However, he has yet to earn double-digit attempts in a single game. That is almost certain to change in Week 6 versus the Cardinals, as the spotlight will be on Seattle’s second-rounder in the backfield.

DK Metcalf

In spite of his slow start in 2022, Metcalf is still the team’s top option at the position. Through five games played, Metcalf has compiled 28 catches for 372 yards with two touchdowns. Over the past two weeks, Metcalf has returned to form as a big-play threat, recording five receptions of 20 yards or more and two of more than 40 yards.

In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, the Ole Miss product was responsible for five receptions on eight targets for 88 yards, including a 50-yard scoring connection with quarterback Geno Smith. Seattle should take solace in the fact that their top wideout appears to be back in the business of making life miserable for opposing defenses. With Penny’s absence likely to hinder their running game, the Seahawks will need Metcalf’s explosiveness in order to retain their prowess on offense.

Seahawks Run Defense

It has not been the best of times for the Seahawks run defense. Seattle currently ranks last in the league at stopping the run, giving up an average of 170.2 yards per game. Their position was only made worse by allowing 235 yards to New Orleans last week. Seattle watched Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara each run for more than 100 yards, the third time in Seahawks history they’ve allowed two 100-yard rushers in the same game.

To date, Seattle has allowed 851 yards rushing, the most by any team through five games since 2012. However, their run prevention unit may benefit from Arizona’s health misfortunes.

Cardinals’ running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) have been ruled out for this matchup; leaving third-year rusher Eno Benjamin as the likely option to take the majority of Arizona’s carries. Despite their woes, Seattle’s defensive front should - well, must - be able to prevent Benjamin and Arizona quarterback Kyle Murray from running at will against their defense on Sunday.

