The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals meet at Lumen Field on Sunday for an NFC West battle. Both teams are looking to pick up wins after late losses in Week 5.

The Seahawks fell 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints after giving up a 60-yard touchdown run to Saints quarterback Taysom Hill with a little over five minutes left.

Arizona lost 20-17 in heart-breaking fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kicker Matt Ammendola missed a potential game-tying field goal at the horn as the Cardinals fell to 2-3.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had some thoughtful compliments for Seattle quarterback Geno Smith earlier this week ahead of the divisional matchup.

“His arm talent is tremendous as good as anybody in the league,” Kingsbury said. “You turn the tape on, I don’t care who you are, if you watch it and you didn’t know names, you’d think he’s a top-five guy. He’s playing that well.

“He went into a tough situation ... It can go south in a hurry, but to show that type of mental toughness, the resiliency he’s shown, and the way he’s playing you can see he has something to prove.”

Smith will look to continue his productive play at home on Sunday.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 3, Cardinals 3

The Seahawks and Cardinals have traded field goals in what's been a low-scoring first quarter so far.

The Cardinals started their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 7, Kyler Murray keeps it himself and scrambles for a gain of 8 yards to keep the drive alive.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 9, Cardinals 3

On 4th and 4, the Cardinals keep the offense on the field and Murray's pass to Moore is incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Seahawks will start their drive on their own 20.

The Seahawk offense can't get anything going on this drive, as they go three and out and are forced to punt.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 24.

The Seahawk defense answers by forcing an Arizona three and out, as the two defenses go back and forth.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 40.

A 12-yard completion from Smith to Will Dissly followed by an 8-yard scramble from Smith has Seattle in Arizona territory.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers drills the 27-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 6-3 lead with 6:05 left in the second quarter. The drive went 51 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:44 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at 25.

Murray finds Marquise Brown for a gain of 24 yards as the Cardinals are threatening on the verge of Seattle territory.

The Seahawk defense buckles down after the 24-yard gain and gets the Cardinal offense off the field.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 18.

Seattle can't overcome a holding penalty and will be forced to punt after a three and out.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 31.

A fumble on 2nd and 10 kills the Cardinals drive as they will be forced to punt just before the half.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 32.

Smith finds Goodwin for 22 yards and then scrambles for a gain of 24 yards to move deep into Arizona territory.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers' 34-yard field goal extend the Seattle lead to 9-6 at halftime. The drive went 53 yards on 7 plays, taking :59 off the clock.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.