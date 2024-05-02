Seattle Seahawks Reveal Jersey Numbers For 2024 Draft Picks
The Seattle Seahawks have officially closed the door on a successful 2024 NFL Draft, with eight new faces coming to the Pacific Northwest.
For any NFL rookie, receiving an offfical jersey number is a coronation of sorts. On Wednesday, the Seahawks' rookies got that magical feeling as the team announced jersey numbers for all eight draft picks.
Defensive tackle Byron Murphy, Seattle's first-round pick, will wear No. 91 for the Seahawks. This is a departure from the No. 90 jersey he wore at Texas, as that number is already taken by nose tackle Jarran Reed.
Of all the Seahawks' draft picks, the only one to retain his college jersey number is offensive lineman Christian Haynes, who will don the same No. 64 jersey he wore at Connecticut.
Linebacker Tyrice Knight will wear No. 48, a big change from the No. 10 he wore at UTEP.
Tight end AJ Barner will wear No. 88, changing from the No. 89 he wore at Michigan.
Corrnerback Nehemiah Pritchett will wear No. 28, swtiching from the No. 1 he wore at Auburn. His college teammate in fellow cornerback D.J. James will also make a drastic change, switching from No. 4 to No. 29.
Finally, offensive linemen Sataoa Laumea and Michael Jerrel will wear No. 63 and No. 65, respectively.