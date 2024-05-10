All Seahawks

Where Does Byron Murphy II Fit Best on Seattle Seahawks' Defensive Line?

Despite being built like a three tecnique pass rusher, Byron Murphy II played a lot of nose tackle at Texas. Where is his best fit for the Seahawks?

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II celebrates after sacking TCU quarterback Josh Hoover last
/ Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman
The Seattle Seahawks went into the NFL Draft with a plan of attack. They needed to improve the defense and they selected Texas DT Byron Murphy II with the 16th overall pick. With that selection, the Seahawks appear to have a real strength on the defensive line.

Now, that hasn't always been the case. Last season, the Seahawks were 31st in run defense and 30th in total defense, which doesn't send a signal that it is a strength. However, the talent is there for the Seahawks to take a major step forward.

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) escapes a
/ Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy's fit on the defensive line is complicated

Now, the immediate thought is to put Murphy at three-technique on passing downs and he can play at 4i in base packages. His size profile would match that profile at 6-0 1/2" and 297 lbs. However, in Texas' base 4-3 defense, Murphy wasn't used that way. The Longhorns used him at nose tackle.

Yes, they used him at nose tackle over 364 lb T'Vondre Sweat, who went to the Tennessee Titals in the second round. Why did they do that? Sweat is the much bigger player which is what fills the role of nose tackle traditionally.. So what was the difference here?

Murphy could handle double teams with consistency. That element of his game makes his placement of the defensive line really intriguing. At the NFL level, double teams are going to be a little bit more difficult to deal with and having a sub-300 lb nose tackle isn't an ideal scenario.

So, where does he fit in best? When you look at the defensive line, Leonard Williams is at one defensive end spot and Jarran Reed is your likely nose tackle with Dre'Mont Jones as the other defensive end. Murphy's performance in training camp and the preseason could vault him over Jones, especially if the Seahawks want to get out from under his contract with a potential trade.

On pass rush downs, I think you can put Murphy anywhere and use him as a chess piece. Plus, his ability to handle double teams will be a major factor when you go up against zone-rushing teams like San Francisco.

Ultimately, head coach Mike Macdonald has an opportunity to be flexible in his usage of Murphy and that's a benefit to the defensive line.

