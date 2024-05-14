Seattle Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round Pick Tyrice Knight to Rookie Deal
Closing in on locking up their entire 2024 draft class, the Seattle Seahawks announced fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight has signed his rookie contract.
With Knight officially under contract and four other incoming rookies inked on Monday, the Seahawks have signed six of their eight draft picks so far. Only third-round pick Christian Haynes and sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell remain unsigned heading towards the start of OTAs on May 20.
Starring at UTEP, Knight began his college career primarily playing outside linebacker for the Miners, totaling 155 combined tackles and three sacks in his first two seasons with the program. Moving to off-ball linebacker in his final two collegiate seasons, he racked up 140 combined tackles with 4.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as a senior, earning All-Conference USA First-Team honors.
In four seasons at UTEP, Knight recorded 390 combined tackles with 9.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, posting one of the most impressive careers in program history. Invited late in the process, he participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile in January and posted a solid workout at the NFL combine one month later, further improving his draft stock before being picked by the Seahawks with the 118th selection last month.
Out of the gate, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after the conclusion of the draft that Knight will start off at weakside linebacker working behind veteran Jerome Baker, but he believes he has the talent and ability to eventually slide to the MIKE linebacker spot as he develops.
"He has a skillset to play WILL, so we'll kind of figure it out as we go," Macdonald said. "But I think a natural transition or a natural progression, it's otherwise to go from Will to Mike rather than the other way, so, that's probably how we'll wind up doing it, but both spots inside I think he can find a home."
A tackling machine with quality athletic traits, Knight should be able to carve out a role on special teams for the Seahawks early, particularly on kick and punt coverage units. With Baker and Tyrel Dodson slated to start on defense and veteran Jon Rhattigan in a reserve role, the organization won't have to rush him onto the field until he's ready to play.