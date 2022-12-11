Ken Walker III, DeeJay Dallas OUT; Who's Seahawks RB vs. Panthers?

Battling ankle injuries suffered in last week's win over the Rams, running backs Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are not going to play for the Seahawks when they host the Panthers at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Neither Walker or Dallas participated in practice for Seattle this week and according to coach Pete Carroll on Friday, both were considered true game-time decisions. But with a critical NFC West rematch against San Francisco looming on Sunday, the quick turnaround may have been a factor in the decision not to force the issue with either back rushing back onto the field.

Walker, a dynamic rookie out of Michigan State, jammed his ankle while turning upfield along the sideline on a second quarter run last Sunday and didn't return. Moments later, on the final play from scrimmage before halftime, Dallas suffered an ankle injury of his own, but with Walker and Travis Homer already out, he gutted through the second half while rotating snaps with Tony Jones Jr.

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, even with Homer not listed on the final injury report and practicing all week after sitting out Week 13 with a knee issue, the Seahawks plan to start Jones instead. The former Notre Dame standout previously started five games for the Saints in his first two seasons and logged his first offensive snaps last week, rushing seven times for 14 yards and snagging a pair of catches for 18 yards.

Most likely, the bruising Jones will be used on early downs with Homer rotating in and handling third down duties due to his receiving and pass protecting prowess.

Behind Jones and Homer, Seattle elevated running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad on Saturday. Formerly a safety at Northwestern, he converted to offense after brief stints with Tampa Bay and San Francisco, rushing 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown with Detroit last season. He also offers extensive kick return experience and could be used in that capacity on special teams on Sunday.

In additional injury news, as stated by Carroll on Friday, receiver DK Metcalf will play after tweaking his hip earlier in the week. It remains to be seen whether or not he will be on a pitch count after sitting out Friday's practice for precautionary reasons. Safety Ryan Neal (knee) and tight end Will Dissly (calf) are also expected to play despite missing practice time this week.

